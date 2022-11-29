Rumor has it that Google’s next budget-friendly Pixel phone will have a few key upgrades over the Pixel 6a, including the latest Google Tensor processor, a 90 Hz display, and upgraded cameras.

Now we have an idea of what it might look like, thanks to a set of images from OnLeaks and SmartPrix.

Keep in mind that these are not leaked promotional pictures. Instead, they appear to be 3rd-party renders based on specifications that were most likely leaked by case designers or other accessory makers.

Anyway, it seems like the phone measures 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm, making it just a tiny bit larger than the Pixel 6a (152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm). But the biggest difference is an updated design with a silver camera bar and silver sides that mirrors the design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Other details from the photos include indications that the phone will have a USB Type-C port, and a SIM card reader, but no headphone jack. It will have two cameras (not three, as at least some folks had predicted). At least two color options will be available: white and dark grey.

You can find more images at SmartPix. The Pixel 7a will most likely launch in the first half of 2023.

via Slashleaks

