Meta’s Horizon Worlds may be the butt of many jokes these days due to disappointing graphics, a small user base, and not much you can actually do in the company’s VR meeting place. But Meta isn’t the only company that seems to think a virtual world could be key to the success of virtual reality.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman,  Apple is also building some sort of “3D mixed-reality world” for its upcoming headset.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

