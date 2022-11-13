Meta’s Horizon Worlds may be the butt of many jokes these days due to disappointing graphics, a small user base, and not much you can actually do in the company’s VR meeting place. But Meta isn’t the only company that seems to think a virtual world could be key to the success of virtual reality.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is also building some sort of “3D mixed-reality world” for its upcoming headset.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Leaks suggest the Google Pixel 7a will have a 90 Hz, 1080p display, Sony IMX787 cameras (primary and ultra-wide), and support for wireless charging. https://t.co/W0Lp4fCnaE — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 12, 2022

I tend to take benchmark leaks with a grain of salt (since they’re easy to fake), but if these are accurate, Razer could be working on an 18 inch laptop with a 24-core, 32-thread Intel Core i9-13900HK Raptor Lake processor. https://t.co/32f2EUi7B1 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 11, 2022

Xfce4 running on simple framebuffer on the beginnings of mainline-mt6763. The device is a Volla phone to be exact. pic.twitter.com/vc5VbmVVkR — Erik Inkinen (@erikinkinen) November 13, 2022

