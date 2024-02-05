Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Barnes & Noble stopped making its own Android tablets years ago, and has instead been partnering with third-party tablet makers like Samsung and Lenovo. So it’s unsurprising that the company’s newest tablet is the NOOK 9″ Lenovo Tablet, or that it looks pretty familiar.

That’s because it’s basically the same tablet as the Lenovo Tab M9 that first launched last year. The key differences? Barnes & Noble NOOK branding on the back and NOOK software pre-installed. B&N Premium members can also save 10% off the purchase price.

The tablet has a 9 inch, 1340 x 800 pixel LCD display with up to 400 nits brightness, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor (with two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores and six Cortex-A55 cores), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card reader (with support for cards up to 128GB), and a 5,100 mAh battery.

It’s very much a budget or mid-range tablet, but it should be a decent option for reading eBooks, digital comics, periodicals, or other content purchased from the NOOK store or beyond. And unlike a NOOK eReader with an E Ink display, you can also use the tablet for web surfing, watching videos, or playing games.

It also ships with Android 12 software and support for the Google Play Store, which could make it an attractive alternative to Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet, which ships with Amazon’s Android-based Fire OS software, but which needs a bit of hacking if you want to run apps from the Google Play Store, since Amazon’s tablets ship with the Amazon Appstore instead.

The tablet measures 215 x 137 x 8mm (8.5″ x 5.4″ x 0.3″) and weighs 344 grams (12.2 ounces).

Other features include a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a 5V/2A charger, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, an 8MP rear camera, and a 2MP front-facing camera. The NOOK 9″ Lenovo tablet also has a few software features designed for distraction-free reading including an “Immersive Reading Mode that adds ambient sounds” and support for switching between grayscale and full-color modes.

The NOOK 9″ Lenovo Tablet is up for pre-order for $150, and it’s expected to begin shipping in mid-May. Or if you don’t feel like waiting, you could pick up a Lenovo Tab M9 now and install the NOOK app on it. Lenovo is currently selling the tablet for $140, but it often goes on sale for as little as $100.

