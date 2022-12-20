The Lenovo Tab M9 is an affordable Android tablet with a 9 inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (although entry-level models have less of each).
Coming in the second quarter of 2023 for $140 and up, it’s the latest addition to Lenovo’s ever-growing line of budget and mid-range Android tablets.
On paper, the tablet looks like it offers decent bang for the buck. Its cameras are nothing to write home about and it lacks some advanced features like a fingerprint reader, NFC, or WiFi 6. But it supports face unlock, Dolby Atmos sound, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and Lenovo says some models will be available with 4G LTE.
The Lenovo Tab M9 will ship with Android 12 software, but the company says it will make an Android 13 update available in the future.
|Lenovo Smart Tab M9 specs
|Display
|9 inches
1340 x 800 pixels
176 PPI
LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G80
2 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8 GHz
Mali-G52 MP2 graphics
|RAM / Storage
|3GB / 32GB
4GB / 64GB
4GB / 128GB
|Cameras
|8MP auto-focus (rear)
2MP fixed-focus (front)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Single microphone
3.5mm headset jack
|Ports
|1 x USB 2.0 Type-C
mcroSD card reader
3.5mm audio jack
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
BT 5.1
4G LTE (optional)
|Battery & charging
|5,100 mAh
5V/2A charger (included)
15W+ fast charging (supported)
|Colors
|Arctic Grey or Frost Blue
|Dimensions
|215.4 x 136,.8 x 8mm
|Weight
|344 grams
|Price
|$140 and up