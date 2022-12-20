The Lenovo Tab M9 is an affordable Android tablet with a 9 inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (although entry-level models have less of each).

Coming in the second quarter of 2023 for $140 and up, it’s the latest addition to Lenovo’s ever-growing line of budget and mid-range Android tablets.

On paper, the tablet looks like it offers decent bang for the buck. Its cameras are nothing to write home about and it lacks some advanced features like a fingerprint reader, NFC, or WiFi 6. But it supports face unlock, Dolby Atmos sound, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and Lenovo says some models will be available with 4G LTE.

The Lenovo Tab M9 will ship with Android 12 software, but the company says it will make an Android 13 update available in the future.

Lenovo Smart Tab M9 specs Display 9 inches

1340 x 800 pixels

176 PPI

LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G80

2 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8 GHz

Mali-G52 MP2 graphics RAM / Storage 3GB / 32GB

4GB / 64GB

4GB / 128GB Cameras 8MP auto-focus (rear)

2MP fixed-focus (front) Audio Stereo speakers

Single microphone

3.5mm headset jack Ports 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

mcroSD card reader

3.5mm audio jack Wireless WiFi 5

BT 5.1

4G LTE (optional) Battery & charging 5,100 mAh

5V/2A charger (included)

15W+ fast charging (supported) Colors Arctic Grey or Frost Blue Dimensions 215.4 x 136,.8 x 8mm Weight 344 grams Price $140 and up

