The System76 Pangolin line of laptops are lightweight notebooks with 15.6 inch displays, AMD Ryzen processors. And like all System76 computers, they come with a GNU/Linux distribution pre-installed.

When the Pangolin first launched a few years ago it initially shipped with an AMD Ryzen 4000U processor. Later that year System76 released an updated model with Ryzen 5000U chips. Now a Ryzen 6000U model is on the way.

The latest version will be available with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, a 15.6 inch, 144 Hz, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display, and up to 32GB of LDDR5-6400 memory and up to 16TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage.

The storage is upgradeable thanks to two M.2 slots, but the use of LPDDR5 memory suggests that the RAM will be soldered to the motherboard, and not user replaceable.

It’s unclear if all models will ship with a Ryzen 7 chip or 144 Hz display. Earlier versions of the Pangolin had been available with Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processor options, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few different configuration choices.

Other features are expected to include a 70 Wh battery, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and a set of ports that includes HDMI 2.0 and Ethernet jacks as well as USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C. The notebook has a magnesium alloy chassis, a hinge that opens to a 150 degree angle, a backlit keyboard, and a security switch that physically disconnects the laptop’s 720p webcam when you’re not using it.

The new System76 Pangolin measures 371 x 248 x 18mm (14.6″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″) and weighs 1.79 kg (3.95 pounds). It will be available with a choice of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or Pop!_OS 22.04 software pre-installed and the laptop should go on sale in February for $1299 and up.

via 9to5Linux