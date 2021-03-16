The System76 Pangolin is a 3.6 pound notebook with a 15.6 inch full HD matte display and a choice Pop!_OS or Ubuntu Linux operating systems.

But what makes the Pangolin stand out from other Linux laptops from System76 is the processor options: the notebook is powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000U “Renoir” processor.

First unveiled in December, the System76 Pangolin is now available for purchase for $849 and up.

AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors have a well-deserved reputation for offering strong performance and long battery life at a decent price. Of course, since System76 announced it would deliver a laptop powered by these chips, AMD went and introduced its next-gen Ryzen 5000 mobile series processors with even better performance. But those are still hard to come by.

The $849 starting price for the System76 Pangolin will get you a laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and 240GB of SATA SSD storage. All of those specs can be upgraded, and the system supports up to:

Ryzen 7 4700U processor

64GB RAM

2TB PCIe NVMe storage

The memory and RAM are user-accessible, so you can always perform your own upgrades. Like most laptops, the Pangolin does not have a removable CPU though, so if you think you might want a bit more horsepower, you’ll have to pay System76 $199 to upgrade from the Ryzen 5 to the Ryzen 7 chip.

All configurations measure about 14.2″ x 9.4″ x 0.8″ and feature HDMI, Ethernet, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and USB 2.0 ports, a microSD card reader, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Other features include a 49 Wh battery, a backlit keyboard, a 1MP/720p webcam, stereo speakers, and a headset jack.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

