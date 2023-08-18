Star Labs has been selling Linux laptops and desktops for years, but now the company is expanding into tablets with the StarLite Mk V.

Up for pre-order for $498 and up, it’s a 2-in-1 tablet with a 12.5 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, support for a detachable keyboard cover, 16GB of RAM, and an Intel Processor N200 chip based on Alder Lake-N architecture.

In other words, this year’s model has a faster processor, a bigger (and higher-resolution) display, and more memory than the StarLite MK IV that launched nearly two years ago. It also has an entirely new form factor, since older models were clamshell-style laptops while the new model is a tablet that can be configured with an optional keyboard cover for an extra $101.

That keyboard features backlit keys, a trackpad with support for multitouch gestures, a kickstand to prop up the tablet, and magnets to quickly connect to the pogo pins on the bottom of the tablet.

The StarLite Mk V features LPDDR5-4800 memory and PCIe Gen 3 solid state storage (entry-level models come with a 512GB SSD, but the tablet can be configured with up to 2TB of storage).

Ports include two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, a micro HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The tablet has a 38 Wh battery and comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter that can plug into either of the USB ports.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 and the StarLite Mk V has 2K front and rear cameras, stereo speakers, and dual microphones. Star Labs says the system can support up to two 4K/30Hz external displays.

The tablet measures 283 x 203 x 9mm (11.2″ x 8″ x 0.4″) and weighs about 900 grams (2 pounds).

Of course, the main thing setting this tablet apart from Windows hardware with similar specs is that it comes with a choice of GNU/Linux distributions pre-installed, including Ubuntu, Elementary OS, Linux Mint, Manjrao, MX Linux, or Zorin OS… although users can also pay extra to have Windows installed if that’s something you’re looking for.

It also ships with the open source Coreboot firmware rather than proprietary BIOS/UEFI software, and Star Labs says that the Intel Management Engine has been disabled.

One thing to keep in mind is that while the StarLite Mk V is up for pre-order now, it’s not expected to ship for 8 or 9 weeks, which means if you order one today you probably won’t receive a tablet until late October at the earliest. But Star Labs is offering a substantial discount for customers who pre-order: retail prices are expected to start at $713.

via @starlabsltd and Hacker News

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.