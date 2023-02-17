The Auspicious Machine is a pocket-sized computer that bears a more than passing resemblance to a classic BlackBerry smartphone thanks to a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 display positioned above a backlit QWERTY keyboard.

But this little device isn’t a phone. It’s a modular portable computer with built-in game controller keys and support for GNU/Linux software. It’s up for pre-order in China for RMB 1656 (about $240) and the developer is hoping to begin shipping the Auspicious Machine to customers in June.

The handheld measures 137 x 84 x 12.6mm and weighs about 300 grams. It has an aluminum frame and a carbon fiber back plate.

In between the keyboard and display you’ll find a mini trackball, a D-Pad, and A, X, B, and Y buttons. There are no analog sticks or shoulder buttons, so it’s clear that while the developer has gaming in mind, you should probably think of this as a system for old-school games.

Under the hood there’s a modular system that allows the Auspicious Machine to work with a variety of computer-on-a-module solutions based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 form factor, including:

Banana Pi BPI-CM4 (Amlogic A311D + 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB eMMC storage)

(Amlogic A311D + 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB eMMC storage) Bigtreetech CB1 (Allwiner H616 + 1GB DDR4 RAM)

(Allwiner H616 + 1GB DDR4 RAM) Radxa CM3 (Rockchip RK3566 + up to 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to 64GB eMMC storage)

(Rockchip RK3566 + up to 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to 64GB eMMC storage) Raspberry Pi CM4 (Broadcom BCM2711 + up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to 32GB eMMC storage)

While the Bigtreetech CB1 doesn’t appear to have any built-in storage, the Auspicious Machine does have a microSD card reader, which means you should be able to boot from a removable card.

Each of these boards should be capable of supporting a variety of GNU/Linux distributions. The keyboard + game controller design opens the possibility of using the device to emulate classic game consoles or play old PC games using DOSBox or ScummVM. But you could also use the keyboard to tap out email or text messages, surf the web, or use the device as a pocket computer.

There’s no word on if or when the Auspicious Machine will be available outside of China.

via Retrododo, Neon Bunny (Bilbili), and Taki Udon’s Discord