The ONEXPLAYER line of handheld gaming PCs feature Nintendo Switch-style designs with a screen sandwiched between a set of game controllers. But so far they’ve lacked one feature that makes the Switch special: those controllers aren’t detachable.

That’s set to change next year with the launch of the ONEXPLAYER 2. It’s first model in the lineup to feature removable controllers, allowing you to use the device as a gaming handheld, a tablet, or a laptop (with an optional keyboard accessory). Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but One Netbook says it will begin taking pre-orders for the ONEXPLAYER 2 on November 25th ahead of an early 2023 launch.

The ONEXPLAYER 2 is expected to have an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, a 65.5 Wh battery, and come with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U or 13th-gen Intel Core processor options.

Since Intel hasn’t launched any 13th-gen mobile chips yet, it’s fairly safe to assume that only the AMD model will be available for pre-order this week, with an Intel option set to join it at a later date.

While Nintendo innovated the tablet-with-detachable controllers design, it’s a style that’s becoming slightly more popular. The Razer Edge Android tablet, for example, has a similar design. But the ONEXPLAYER 2 stands out from both the Switch and the Edge thanks to its larger, higher-resolution display and full-fledged PC specs.

Many of the company’s current handhelds feature 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB, and recent models ship with Windows 11. They also tend to be rather expensive, with price tags typically around $1000 and higher, so that’s another thing that sets ONEXPLAYER devices apart from the Nintendo Switch or Razer Edge.

But as a multifunction device, it’s theoretically possible that this is a mobile gaming system that could also function as your laptop. And not only will it work as a standalone tablet with a touchscreen display, but One Netbook notes that it will also work with an optional pen accessory that supports 4096 levels of pressure-sensitive input.

One thing to keep in mind though, is that while One Netbook produces some very intriguing hardware, the company has a spotty track record with customer service and support. While I’ve been fairly impressed with a number of demo units the company has sent me to review over the years, in that time I’ve also heard a number of complaints from customers who were unable to get the company to offer repairs, refunds, or other support.