The ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro is a handheld PC with an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, LPDDR5X memory and PCIe Gen 4 storage. It also has detachable game controllers that let you use the little computer as either a handheld gaming PC or a tablet.
First unveiled in June, the ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro is expected to begin shipping to customers August 10th, 2023. One Netbook says the price will start at $1399 for a model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but customers who pre-order by August 1 can pick one up for $1,159 (which is just over the price of two mid-range Steam Decks).
On the outside, the new ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro looks identical to the ONEXPLAYER 2 that launched earlier this year. But One Netbook has upgraded the processor from a Ryzen 7 6800U chip to a newer, higher-performance Ryzen 7 7840U processor, which means that instead of Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics, the new model has Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics.
The company has also doubled the amount of memory and storage available in entry-level models, for better or worse. Honestly I’d probably rather see a slightly lower-priced model with 16GB of RAM, which should be plenty of memory for a handheld gaming PC. But this space is getting increasingly competitive so it’s not surprising to see companies try to make their products stand out with more-than-you-probably-need specs.
Other features of the ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro include a 65.5 Wh battery, a 40 Gbps USB4 port, USB 3.1 Type-C and USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.
The handheld has a 6-axis motion sensor, dual linear triggers, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and a cooling system that includes an aluminum heat sink and a fan.
The ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro measures 310 x 127 x 23mm with the controllers connected to the sides, or 208 x 127 x 23mm when the controllers are detached.
It should be compatible with existing accessories for the ONEXPLAYER 2 including a magnetic keyboard ($59), carrying case ($29), spare controllers ($59), or a pressure-sensitive stylus ($39).