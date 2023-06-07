The company behind the ONEXPLAYER line of handheld gaming PCs has unveiled its first model powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor. The ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro features an 8.4 inch display, detachable controllers, Windows software, and support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage.

But the main thing setting it apart from the original ONEXPLAYER 2 that launched earlier this year is the upgraded processor.

While the ONEXPLAYER 2 has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and Radeon 680M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 2 compute units, the new ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro has a Ryzen 7 7840U chip with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units.

The chip is very similar to the Z1 Extreme processor in the Asus ROG Ally and significantly more powerful than the AMD Aerith processor used in Valve’s Steam Deck. And it’s the same processor rival handheld makers including GPD and AYA are tapping for their own devices this year. (One Netbook’s cousin-or-maybe-subsidiary-or-sub-brand AOKZOE is also using it for the A1 Pro handheld).

With growing competition from companies like Valve and Asus in the low-end handheld gaming PC space, Chinese companies are attempting to position their higher-priced devices as solutions for folks looking for feature-packed hardware.

So not only does the ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro have a bigger, higher-resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) display than the ROG Ally or Steam Deck, but the screen also supports an optional stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. This allows you to remove the controllers and use the handheld like a small Windows tablet. There’s also an optional magnetic, detachable keyboard accessory that lets you turn the system into a portable general-purpose computer.

And while it’s unclear if anyone actually needs 64GB in a portable gaming PC, it’s an option that One Netbook is offering which Valve and Asus are not.

Other features include a 65.5 Wh battery, a 100W GaN USB-C charger, USB4 and USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

One Netbook hasn’t announced global pricing or availability for the ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro yet, but the company held a launch event in China this week where it showed off a purple ONEXPLAYER 2 PRO EVA Limited Edition model to attendees.

via @OneXPLAYER_ (1)(2), MINIXPC, and NotebookCheck

