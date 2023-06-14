Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Nokia T21 is a Android tablet with a 10.36 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, a Unisoc T612 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It also support Wacom pen input (pens sold separately), which is something that sets it apart from most other tablets in its price range.

First launched in Europe last fall, the Nokia T21 is now available in the US as well. Prices sort of start at $240 for a tablet alone, but there’s currently a promotion that lets you pick up a Nokia T21 Tablet and a flip cover for $230.

If you look at the full specs for the tablet, you’ll find that HMD (the company that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones and tablets these days) says the Nokia T21 comes in two versions: WiFi-only or WiFi + 4G LTE, although only the WiFi model seems to be available for purchase in the US at the moment.

At the heart of the tablet is a Unisoc T612 processor, which features two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores and eight Cortex-A55 cores. It’s a fairly mid-range chip that should offer performance that’s somewhere between what you’d expect from an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and the new Amazon Fire Max 11.

The tablet supports WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Models with 4G also support NFC.

HMD doesn’t include a digital pen with the tablet, but the company says it supports Wacom WGP and AES 2.0 technology, which means you should be able to use third-party pressure-sensitive pens with the Nokia T21.

Other features include an 8,200 mAh battery, support for 18W fast charging, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card reader with support for cards up to 512GB.

The Nokia T21 ships with Android 12, but HMD says it will deliver at least two major OS updates for the tablet… at some point. Android 13 has been out since last August, and Android 14 should be available this fall, so the software that comes on this tablet is already a bit long in the tooth.

via TabletMonkeys

