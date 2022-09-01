Samsung is one of the few companies making premium Android tablets these days… and the company’s been at it for years, even when Google seemed to have largely given up on the space.

But now that Google has remembered that tablets are a thing and started releasing versions of Android optimized for large screens, Samsung is starting to incorporate some of Google’s new features (like the Android 12L taskbar) into the software for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Samsung is rolling out Android 12L for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, bringing a taskbar and updated split-screen and multitasking features. https://t.co/3o45GRN8ig — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 1, 2022

In other recent tech news from around the web, the Ubuntu Unity desktop is officially back (even if it’s not the default anymore), Lenovo has unveiled its first Chromebook with support for an optional 120 Hz display, HMD thinks getting you to pay for your smartphone by subscription is somehow more sustainable than selling it to you outright (you can still choose that option if you prefer though), and HMD’s new Nokia T21 tablet has mid-range specs, but support for a Wacom pen.

This should be fun. Windows 11 on Surface Duo 2? Let’s see where this goes. https://t.co/fehKUzC00y — Daniel Rubino (@Daniel_Rubino) September 1, 2022

Five years after Canonical abandoned the Unity desktop environment for Ubuntu, the team has granted official “flavor” status to Ubuntu Unity, which started a few years ago as an unofficial build of the GNU/Linux distro. https://t.co/87he0yFuMJ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 1, 2022

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is a 16 inch laptop for €549 and up. It comes with FHD 60 Hz or 2.5K 120 Hz display options, Pentium 8505 or Core i3-1215U processor options, and up to 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD (or 128GB eMMC) storage. https://t.co/l4iEjwqm06 pic.twitter.com/UQOkJWxhOf — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 1, 2022

Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox is a compact desktop coming in December for 299 Euros and up. It supports up to an Intel Core i5 Alder Lake processor, DDR-3200 memory, a PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and WiFi 6E and has HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports https://t.co/9gY6HRaNQZ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 1, 2022

The new Nokia T21 tablet has a 10.4 inch IPS LCD display, Wacom pen support, a Unisoc T612 processor, 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and comes with WiFi-only or 4G versions. Coming soon for 239 Euros and up. https://t.co/fhB2hAB2Uh — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 1, 2022

