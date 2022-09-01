Samsung is one of the few companies making premium Android tablets these days… and the company’s been at it for years, even when Google seemed to have largely given up on the space.

But now that Google has remembered that tablets are a thing and started releasing versions of Android optimized for large screens, Samsung is starting to incorporate some of Google’s new features (like the Android 12L taskbar) into the software for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

In other recent tech news from around the web, the Ubuntu Unity desktop is officially back (even if it’s not the default anymore), Lenovo has unveiled its first Chromebook with support for an optional 120 Hz display, HMD thinks getting you to pay for your smartphone by subscription is somehow more sustainable than selling it to you outright (you can still choose that option if you prefer though), and HMD’s new Nokia T21 tablet has mid-range specs, but support for a Wacom pen.

Nokia T21 tablet

