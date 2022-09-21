Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s Fire tablets are some of the most cheapest tablets worth buying thanks to a combination of decent screens, acceptable performance (for some tasks) and really low starting prices. Normally you can pick up an Amazon Fire tablet for between $60 and $180. From time to time, they go on sale at deep discounts.

But figuring out which tablet to buy isn’t always that easy. Amazon provides a basic comparison table on its product pages, but you have to dig a bit deeper to find many key specs.

So I dug them up and put them all in one place. Here’s a more detailed Amazon Fire tablet comparison table.

Amazon Fire 7 (2022)Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022)Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022)Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021)
Display7 inch, 1024 x 6008 inch, 1280 x 8008 inch, 1280 x 80010 inch, 1920 x 120010 inch, 1920 x 1200
Storage16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)
RAM2GB2GB3GB3GB4GB
CPUMediaTek MT8168V
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8169A
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8169A
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8183
4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8183
4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz
GPUMali-G52 3EE MC1Mali-G52 2EE MC2Mali-G52 2EE MC2Mali-G72 MP3Mali-G72 MP3
BatteryUp to 10 hoursUp to 13 hoursUp to 13 hoursUp to 12 hoursUp to 12 hours
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-C
Charging time4 hours (5W wired)
  • 5 hours (5W wired charger – included)
  • 3 hours (9W wired charger, sold separately)
  • 2.5 hours (15W wired charger – sold separately)
  • 3 hours (9W wired charger – included)
  • 2.5 hours (15W wired charger – sold separately)
  • 3 hours (9W wireless charging dock – sold separatel
  • 4 hours (9W)
  • 15W fast charging support
  • 4 hours (9W)
  • 15W fast charging support
  • Wireless charging support
AudioMono speaker
3.5mm headphone jack		Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack		Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack		Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack		Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack
WiFiWiFi 5WiFi 5WiFi 5WiFi 5WiFi 5
Bluetooth5.05.25.25.05.0
Cameras 2MP front & rear2MP front & rear5MP rear
2MP front		5MP rear, 2MP front5MP rear, 2MP front
Latest OS versionFire OS 8Fire OS 8Fire OS 8Fire OS 7Fire OS 7
Dimensions180.7 x 117.6 x 9.7mm202 x 137 x 9.6mm202 x 137 x 9.6mm247mm x 166mm x 9.2mm247mm x 166mm x 9.2mm
Weight282 grams337 grams342 grams468 grams468 grams
Starting price (MSRP)$60$100$120$150$180

While I haven’t had a chance to test every current-gen Fire tablet, I do have a 2020 Fire HD 8 (2GB RAM model) and a 2019 Fire HD 10, and the higher-performance CPU and graphics really do make the 10 inch tablet feel more responsive. The difference is also clear in benchmarks including GeekBench, PCMark, and 3DMark:

I wish Amazon would offer an 8 inch tablet with the same processor used in its 10 inch model, since I find the smaller version a little more comfortable to hold in one hand while reading. But the Fire HD 10 isn’t that much bigger, and the added speed makes it more pleasant to use overall. It also has louder speakers if you plan to watch videos or listen to music without using headphones.

Amazon also offers Kids-edition versions of each tablet. These models cost a little more, but include a sturdy bumper case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon’s Kids+ service, and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” that means Amazon will replace damaged tablets with no questions asked.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids

Amazon also recently introduced new Kids Pro versions of its tablets with a slimmer case, the same 2-year worry-free guarantee, and Kids+ subscription, but a more grown-up looking user interface and a few extra bells and whistles including access to a curated app store experience.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

One thing to keep in mind about Amazon’s Fire tablets is that they all ship with Fire OS, which is a fork of Google Android. There’s a custom home screen and app launcher designed to emphasize Amazon’s apps and services, and instead of the Google Play Store, Amazon’s tablets ship with the Amazon Appstore.

You can install Google Play on an Amazon Fire tablet or make other changes, but there’s no guarantee that every Android app you want to run will work.

Overall I think Amazon’s tablets make excellent media consumption devices. They’re also some of the cheapest gadgets you can use to connect to Zoom video conferencing calls using the Zoom app for Fire tablets (although they generally have pretty lousy cameras).

But if you’re looking for a high-performance tablet for gaming or getting work done, you’re probably better off with an iPad or Samsung tablet.

This article was originally published July 20, 2020 and last updated September 21, 2022. 

