Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon may be preparing to refresh its Fire TV Stick lineup for the first time since the company launched the original Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in 2021.

Two new devices just passed through the FCC website, and while they aren’t explicitly labeled as Fire TV Sticks, signs certainly point in that direction. Detailed specs aren’t available, but we already know that they’ll bring a major update to the wireless capabilities of Amazon’s media streamers.

Listed on the FCC website with model numbers/ FCC IDs of M3N6RA/2A4DH-6392 and K3R6AT/2A4DH-6387 respectively, both devices are both Amazon-branded “digital media receivers”. It looks like the company isn’t bothering to use shell companies anymore, but the company still isn’t putting actual product names in its FCC documents.

As pointed out by AFTVNews, it looks like the M3N6RA model supports WiFi 6, while the K3R6AT supports WiFi 6E.

The only device in Amazon’s current Fire TV media streamer lineup to support WiFi 6/6E is the 2022 Fire TV Cube, with all of the company’s smaller, cheaper Fire TV Sticks topping out at WiFi 5.

Since we don’t know anything about the CPU, GPU, or other features, it’s not clear exactly which Fire TV Stick models Amazon is getting ready to replace. But the fact that one of the new models supports WiFi 6E and the other does not seems to hint that we’re looking at a good/better set of devices. And that could indicate that Amazon plans to update one of these two pairs of products:

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (2020) and Fire TV Stick (2020)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2018) and Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2021)

While the Fire TV Stick 4K is currently the oldest model that Amazon is still selling, the entry-level 1080p models are also getting a bit long in the tooth, so they might be next in line for a refresh.

But given how much the prices for 4K-ready media streamers has fallen in recent years, I also wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon and/or other companies eventually phased out models that only support resolutions up to 1080p at some point.

That said, I wouldn’t necessarily expect WiFi 6 or 6E in entry-level products, so we might see the 1080p hardware stick around for a little longer.

Either way, odds are that at least one of these new models will be a next-gen 4K-ready device.

There’s no word on when Amazon will officially announce its new media streamers, but the company does have a habit of introducing new Fire TV and Echo products in the fall.

via Janko Rogers and AFTVNews

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.