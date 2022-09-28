Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s Fire TV line of devices now includes four different Fire TV Stick models with list prices ranging from $30 to $55. But under the hood it turns out that some models have remarkably similar hardware.

In fact, the $30 Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and $40 Fire TV Stick are basically identical. The only difference is that the Lite model comes with a paired down Alexa Voice Remote Lite that lacks hardware buttons for controlling the volume and power on your TV.

But the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max pack additional RAM and, in the case of the Max, faster CPU and graphics performance which should lead to quicker app launch times and smoother all-around performance.

Meanwhile, folks who want the most powerful Amazon media streamer available might want to opt for the 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube.

While it’s the most expensive of the bunch, at $140, it also has a faster processor, more storage space, Ethernet, USB, and HDMI input ports, a mic and speaker for hands-free Alexa use.

Here’s how Amazon’s Fire TV devices stack up against one another:

This article was originally published September 24, 2020 and last updated September 28, 2022.