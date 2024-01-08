The MSI Claw is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that’s sandwiched between a set of game controllers with RGB backlit analog sticks and hall-effect triggers.

But, as expected, what sets it apart from most devices in this ever-expanding category is what’s inside. The MSI Claw features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with Intel Arc integrated graphics.

Among other things, that means that this little computer should have graphics performance that can rival some of the most powerful AMD-powered handhelds to date.

It also means that you get features like Intel XeSS upscaling, an integrated neural processing unit that enables the MSI AI Engine (for intelligent performance tuning), and a Thunderbolt 4 port (rather than the 40 Gbps USB4 ports that are found on many AMD models, which lack official Thunderbolt certification).

MSI’s handheld also features optional support for WiFi 7 (models without it will ship with WiFi 6E), a 53 Wh battery, stereo 2W speakers, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, a 6-axis vibration motor, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The system features dual fans for cooling, plus an air vent that MSI says is “over 50% larger” than those on other handheld gaming PCs.

There are two Macro keys on the back of the handheld that supports key recording, allowing you to use the button for various actions.

The MSI Claw ships with Windows 11 and features MSI’s software for launching games and adjusting settings. There are also four dedicated hardware keys for launching Quick Settings, menus, the MSI Center, or in-game menus, among other things.

MSI has also partnered with BlueStacks to include an Android App Player that lets you install and play Android games available from the Google Play Store as well as Windows games.

The company will also offer an official docking station, although the specs and design haven’t been finalized yet.

MSI Claw specs
Display7 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
120 Hz
Up to 500 nits brightness
Touchscreen
Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

16-cores / 22 threads

6 P-cores up to 4.8 GHz
8 E-cores up to 3.8 GHz
2 LP-E-cores up to 2.5 GHz

28W processor base power

Graphics

Intel Arc

8 Xe cores
Up to 2.25 GHz

RAM16GB
LPDDR5
StorageUp to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 x4
M.2 2230
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 6E
Intel Killer WiFi 7 BE1750 (optional) w/BT 5.4
Audio2 x 2W speakers
Battery53 Wh
Up to 2 hours “under heavy workload”
Charging65W USB-C PD 3.0
Sensors6-axis IMU vibration motor
Fingerprint sensor (power button)
SoftwareWindows 11
BlueStacks Android App Player
MSI Center
Dimensions294 x 117 x 21.2mm
Weight675 grams

While the Claw is MSI’s first handheld gaming PC, the company has been making gaming laptops for years, which makes its entry into the handheld space interesting.Up until recently the handheld gaming market was dominated by small Chinese companies like the folks behind the GPD Win, ONEXPLAYER, and AYA Neo line of devices. Then Valve launched the Steam Deck and Asus and Lenovo joined in the action with the ROG Ally and Legion Go handhelds.These newer models from companies with a bigger presence in Western markets tend to come with better customer support and service, as well as lower price tags. But MSI hasn’t announced pricing information yet.The MSI Claw is expected to be available in the next few months, but until we know how much it costs, it’ll be tough to say how it stacks up against the competition..

