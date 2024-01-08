The MSI Claw is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that’s sandwiched between a set of game controllers with RGB backlit analog sticks and hall-effect triggers.

But, as expected, what sets it apart from most devices in this ever-expanding category is what’s inside. The MSI Claw features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with Intel Arc integrated graphics.

Among other things, that means that this little computer should have graphics performance that can rival some of the most powerful AMD-powered handhelds to date.

It also means that you get features like Intel XeSS upscaling, an integrated neural processing unit that enables the MSI AI Engine (for intelligent performance tuning), and a Thunderbolt 4 port (rather than the 40 Gbps USB4 ports that are found on many AMD models, which lack official Thunderbolt certification).

MSI’s handheld also features optional support for WiFi 7 (models without it will ship with WiFi 6E), a 53 Wh battery, stereo 2W speakers, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, a 6-axis vibration motor, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The system features dual fans for cooling, plus an air vent that MSI says is “over 50% larger” than those on other handheld gaming PCs.

There are two Macro keys on the back of the handheld that supports key recording, allowing you to use the button for various actions.

The MSI Claw ships with Windows 11 and features MSI’s software for launching games and adjusting settings. There are also four dedicated hardware keys for launching Quick Settings, menus, the MSI Center, or in-game menus, among other things.

MSI has also partnered with BlueStacks to include an Android App Player that lets you install and play Android games available from the Google Play Store as well as Windows games.

The company will also offer an official docking station, although the specs and design haven’t been finalized yet.

MSI Claw specs Display 7 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD

120 Hz

Up to 500 nits brightness

Touchscreen Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-cores / 22 threads 6 P-cores up to 4.8 GHz

8 E-cores up to 3.8 GHz

2 LP-E-cores up to 2.5 GHz 28W processor base power Graphics Intel Arc 8 Xe cores

Up to 2.25 GHz RAM 16GB

LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 x4

M.2 2230 Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Intel Killer WiFi 7 BE1750 (optional) w/BT 5.4 Audio 2 x 2W speakers Battery 53 Wh

Up to 2 hours “under heavy workload” Charging 65W USB-C PD 3.0 Sensors 6-axis IMU vibration motor

Fingerprint sensor (power button) Software Windows 11

BlueStacks Android App Player

MSI Center Dimensions 294 x 117 x 21.2mm Weight 675 grams

While the Claw is MSI’s first handheld gaming PC, the company has been making gaming laptops for years, which makes its entry into the handheld space interesting.Up until recently the handheld gaming market was dominated by small Chinese companies like the folks behind the GPD Win, ONEXPLAYER, and AYA Neo line of devices. Then Valve launched the Steam Deck and Asus and Lenovo joined in the action with the ROG Ally and Legion Go handhelds. These newer models from companies with a bigger presence in Western markets tend to come with better customer support and service, as well as lower price tags. But MSI hasn’t announced pricing information yet.The MSI Claw is expected to be available in the next few months, but until we know how much it costs, it’ll be tough to say how it stacks up against the competition..

