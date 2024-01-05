That didn’t take long. Just a few hours after MSI started teasing an upcoming handheld gaming PC, details have emerged about its name, processor, and physical design.

Say hello to the Intel Meteor Lake-powered MSI Claw.

The name and design come courtesy of an image posted to Chinese retail site JD.com, and spotted by IT Home and @wxnod. And the processor details come from a set of Geekbench listings for the Micro-Star International Co., LTd. Claw A1M.

That’s how we know that at least one version of the handheld will feature an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and up to 32GB of RAM. The processor features:

16 cores and 22 threads 6 Performance cores @ up to 4.8 GHz 8 Efficiency cores @ up to 3.8 GHz 2 Low-Power Efficiency cores @ up to 2.5 GHz

Intel Arc graphics 8 Intel Xe GPU cores @ up to 2.25GHz

28-watt processor based power Up to 115 watt max turbo power Up to 65W max assured power

Intel AI Boost NPU Up to 1.4 GHz



AMD’s Ryzen processors have dominated the handheld gaming PC space for the last few years, thanks to AMD’s edge when it comes to integrated graphics. The Valve Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and most recent systems from AYA, AYN, GPD, and One Netbook feature AMD Ryzen processors with RDNA 2 or RDNA 3 graphics.

But Intel Meteor Lake-H processor are expected to offer competitive GPU performance, while also incorporating support for features like Intel XeSS upscaling technology.

It remains to be seen what this will mean in terms of real-world gaming performance, heat generation, and battery life. But it’s interesting to see that MSI, which has a long history in the gaming laptop space, has opted to use Intel’s new processor for its first entry in the handheld gaming space.

Like most other recent handheld gaming PCs, the MSI Claw has dual analog sticks with RGB backlighting, a D-Pad, four action buttons, and what look like shoulder triggers and front-facing speakers, plus a few other buttons around the screen.

There’s no word on the screen size or resolution, how much storage the system has, what kind of ports it will use, if there’s support for external graphics docks, what kind of software it uses, how much the MSI will will cost, or when it will be available. But with CES just a few days away, we shouldn’t have to wait long for answers.

via ITHome, VideoCardz, and NotebookCheck

