The MINISFORUM UM790 Pro is a compact desktop computer powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS “Phoenix” processor featuring 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M integrated graphics based on RDNA 3 architecture.

First announced last week, it’s now up for pre-order for $519 and up, and MINISFORUM says the mini PC should begin shipping to customers by the end of June.

The UM790 Pro measures 130 x 126 x 52mm (5.1″ x 5″ x 2.1″) and has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 dual-channel memory and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs which can be set up in RAID0 or RAID1 configurations depending on whether you want to prioritize storage capacity or data security/redundancy.

The computer’s ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.1 (4K/144Hz)

2 x USB4 (40 Gbps w/DisplayPort Alt mode with support for up to 8K/60Hz)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input (19V AC adapter included)

There’s also an M.2 230 slot occupied by an Intel Killer AX1675 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

MINISFORUM says the UM790 Pro has a metal body with a volume of 0.8 liters, making it small enough to easily mount to the back of a display or hide on your desk. It also comes with a VESA mount bracket.

At the heart of the computer is AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, which is a 35-54 watt chip with 8 cores, 16 threads, support for speeds up to 5.2 GHz, 8MP of L2 cache, 16MB of L3 cache, and 12 RDNA 3 compute units. The integrated graphics should be on par with entry-level discrete GPUs that NVIDIA has sold in recent years.

MINISFORUM keeps that processor cool with a combination of liquid metal and a fan for active cooling.

The company says list prices for the UM790 Pro start at $639 for a barebones model (with no memory, storage, or operating system) or $769 for a model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. But customers who pre-order can save some money and pick up a barebones model for $519 or a 16GB/512GB version for $619.

You can also pay extra for up to 64GB of memory and 1TB of storage.

MINISFORUM also plans to launch a UM780 Pro model soon, which is expected to have a slightly lower starting price and a slightly less powerful Ryzen 7 7840HS processor.

