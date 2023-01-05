AMD’s 2023 mobile processor lineup is… complicated. At the high end, the company is introducing its most powerful laptop processors to date, with up to 16 Zen 4 CPU cores, 32 threads, and RDNA 3 integrated graphics.

But not all of this year’s new chips offer those features. Some models will feature older CPU or graphics technologies. So you might need to memorize AMD’s new chip numbering conventions before you can quickly tell at a glance which chips are designed for high-performance gaming laptops, and which are designed for budget thin and light laptops. Or you could just scan the table below for a cheat sheet.

In a nutshell, AMD’s new Ryzen 7045 “Dragon Range” series of chips are meant for high-performance gaming laptops and mobile workstations. They feature AMD’s most powerful mobile CPUs to date, with Zen 4 CPU cores and up to 80MB of total cache. But they skimp on the integrated graphics, since they’ll most likely be paired with discrete GPUs.

The Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” chips are designed for premium thin and light laptops that don’t have discrete graphics. Like Dragon Range chips, these processors feature Zen 4 CPU architecture, but they have fewer cores and lower power consumption. What they do have is AMD’s best integrated graphics to date with up to 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores. That should be good enough for some gaming on a non-gaming laptop. Some of chips are also the first to feature a new dedicated AI engine

AMD’s Ryzen 7035 “Rebrandt-R” chips, meanwhile, are basically updated versions of last year’s Ryzen 6000 series processor with the same Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 integrated graphics. These are pretty good chips, but they don’t feature AMD’s newest technology. The company has increased some clock speeds though.

The Ryzen 7030 “Barcelo-R” lineup features even older tech, with Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics. There are also Ryzen Pro 7030 chips aimed at business customers and feature additional security and management functions.

And the previously-launched Ryzen 7020 “Mendocino” family rounds things out as a set of chips for budget devices with Zen 2 CPU cores and two RDNA 2 GPU cores.

Wondering how to tell the new chips apart at a glance? Here’s the breakdown AMD gave us last year for its new 4 digits + letter naming scheme:

Portfolio year (7 = 2023) Segment (Athlon Silver, Athlon Gold, Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, Ryzen 9) Architecture (Zen 1, 2, 3/3+, 4) Feature isolation (0 = lower, 5 = upper) Form factor/TDP (U – 15=28W / HS = 35W / HX = 55W+)

Unfortunately there’s absolutely nothing in a chip name that gives you any clues about its GPU architecture, so you may have to consult AMD’s website (or the table above) to figure out what kind of integrated graphics a chip has.

A few other things worth keeping in mind about this year’s mobile processor lineup:

AMD Ryzen 7045HX chips need an optional USB4 controller in order to use USB4 ports, which is why that spec is shown as “optional.”

AMD’s Ryzen AI integrated artificial intelligence engine offers hardware-accelerated AI effects for video, gaming, and security, among other things. It’s available on Ryzen 9 7490HS, Ryzen 7 7840HS, and Ryzen 5 7640HS “Phoenix” processors.

AMD says its Ryzen 7045HX series chips offer up to 18% better single-core performance than a Ryzen 6000HX series processor in Cinebench, and up to 78% faster multi-core performance. Gaming performance is said to be up to 62% better in some titles.

The company says its Ryzen 7040HS chips, meanwhile, will offer better CPU and graphics performance, accelerated AI performance, and better battery life than their previous-gen counterparts.

And while the Ryzen 7035 and Ryzen 7030 series chips use older CPU and GPU technology, AMD has increased CPU frequencies to provide a slight performance bump.

press release