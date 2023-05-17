MINISFORUM has unveiled two new mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen 7040HS chips.

The MINISFORUM UM780Pro and UM790Pro are both compact computers with Zen 4 CPUs, Radeon 780M integrated graphics, support for up to 64GB of memory, and up to two SSDs for storage. They’re not available for purchase yet, but after teasing the little computers earlier this month MINISFORUM has now revealed more details.

The only real difference between the two computers is the processor: the UM780Pro has and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, while the UM790Pro features a Ryzen 9 7940HS chip.

Both processors feature 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, 12 RDNA 3 GPU compute units, 8MB off L2 cache and 16MB of L3 cache, and a default TDP in the 35 to 54 watt range. But the Ryzen 9 chip is able to run at slightly higher frequencies for better performance.

The small desktop computers both feature two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of total DDR5-5600 dual-channel memory, two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 storage, and M.2 2230 slot occupied by a wireless card (with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5..2 support), and a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI

2 x USB4 (with DisplayPort Alt Mode)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet jack

1 x 19V DC power input

MINISFORUM says the UM780Pro and UM790Pro feature a metal chassis and an updated cooling system.

The company also plans to launch a new line of mini PCs with AMD’s more energy-efficient Ryzen 7 7840U processor in the future. With a default TDP in the 15 to 28 watt range, that chip generates less heat, making it a better fit for smaller products including mini PCs, thin and light laptops, and even handheld gaming PCs.