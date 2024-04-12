Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM UM690 Pro is a small and relatively affordable desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX mobile processor. While that chip is nearly two years old, it’s still a pretty powerful processor for anyone that doesn’t need a shiny new Ryzen 7040 or 8040 series chip with an NPU for hardware-accelerated AI features.

MINISFORUM’s little computer is now available for $349 and up. But if it doesn’t sound entirely new, that’s because this is actually the third member of the UM690 lineup. Other models have the same processor, but vary in the ports and storage configurations available.

First came the original MINISFORUM UM690, a 5″ x 5″ x 2.1″ computer that launched in late 2022 with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, support for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 memory, up to three displays, a 2.5 GbE LAN port, and support for a PCIe 4.0 SSD and an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

MINISFORUM followed that up in the fall of 2023 with the UM690S. While the underlying specs were nearly identical, the company said the update brought an improved cooling system, allowing the computer to run cooler and offer more reliable performance.

The company continues to sell the UM690S, but customers now have the option of picking up the UM690 Pro which also has the enhanced cooling system, but a few key changes:

It supports two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSDs, but doesn’t have a SATA connector for a hard drive.

The wireless card supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 (up from WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2).

There are now two 2.5 GbE LAN ports instead of one.

The MINISFORUM UM690 Pro has a different set of ports, with support for up to four displays instead of three. MINISFORUM says the new model can drive up to three 8K/60Hz displays along with a single 4K/60Hz display.

The MINISFORUM UM690 Pro is available now from Amazon, where a model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage has a list price of $650, but is currently on sale for $520 when you clip the on-page coupon.

You can also order from the MINISFORUM website, where there are currently three pricing/configuration options:

Barebones for $349 (marked down from a $439 list price)

32GB/1TB for $509 (marked down from $589)

64GB/1TB for $589 (marked down from $619)

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new model and its predecessors:

UM690 Pro UM690S UMS690 Processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

8 x Zen 3 CPU cores (up to 4.9 GHz)

Radeon 680M graphics (12 x RDNA 2 GPU cores up to 2.4 GHz)

45W+ TDP Memory Up to 64GB

DDR5-4800 dual-channel

2 x SODIMM slots Storage 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slot

1 x 2.5mm SATA 3.0 drive supported Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3

M.2 2230 wireless card WiFi 6

BT 5.2

M.2 2230 wireless card Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1 (4K/60Hz)

1 x DisplayPort 1.4 (8K/60Hz)

2 x USB4 (40 Gbps w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input 2 x HDMI (4K/60Hz)

1 x USB4 (8K/60 Hz)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input Other Built-in microphone

19V DC power adapter included Dimensions ? 128 x 127 x 51mm

5.04″ x 5.03″ x 2.1″ Starting price (at launch) $349 (barebones) $351 $499 (barebones) Starting price (current) $349 (barebones) $331 (barebones w/coupon: UM690S-save20) Discontinued

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.