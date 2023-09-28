Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Last year MINISFORUM began selling the UM690 mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor support for up to 64GB of DDRR5 memory, and a 40 Gbps USB4 port.

Now the company has introduced a new model with virtually identical specs. But the new MINISFORUM UM690S has one key upgrade: an improved cooling system that the company says dramatically reduces the operating temperature of the computer’s storage and memory. The UM690S is available for pre-order now and should begin shipping in November.

Pre-order prices start at $351 for a barebones model or $479 for a version with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, although you can also pay extra for up to 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The key difference between this year’s model and last year’s version is that in addition to a fan placed above the processor, there are two fans in the bottom of the case to help keep other components cool. The cooling system also includes two air intake vents that allow air to be drawn into the case and two exhaust vents that allow hot air to be removed.

MINISFORUM says the improved cooling system drops the operating temperature of an SSD from 68°C to a 44°C and reduces RAM temperatures as well, although the company doesn’t provide before-and-after figures here, but instead says that if you’re using both SODIMM slots, the first one should now operate at around 68°C while the second is 61°C.

Other cooling features include a two-pipe heat sink and liquid metal applied to the AMD Ryzen processor.

The MINISFORUM UM690S has two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR5 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 solid state storage, and a 2.5 inch bay for a SATA 3 hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI (4K@60Hz)

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps w/DisplayPort Alt Mode up to 8K/60Hz and support for an eGPU)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

There’s also a digital mic built into the system and a DC power input for the included 19V power adapter.

via NotebookCheck

