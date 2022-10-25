Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Just days after introducing the MINISFORUM UM590 compact desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, MINISFORUM has unveiled a new UM690 variant with a faster processor, better graphics, speedier RAM and faster USB connectivity.

The new MINISFORUM UM690 has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Radeon 680M graphics, DDR5 memory, and a 40 Gbps USB4 port. It’s up for pre-order now, and expected to begin shipping in mid-December, 2022.

Available with up to 64GB of DDR5 dual-channel memory and a 512GB SSD, list prices start at $599 for a barebones model (or $759 for a 16GB/512GB configuration). But MINISFORUM is offering pre-order discounts so if you’re willing to wait for yours to ship, you can pick up a barebones model for $499 (or a 16GB/512GB model for $649).

Interestingly, the UM690 only costs a little more than the Ryzen 5900HX-powered UM590, which sells for $499 and up during pre-orders (or $529 and up at retail pricing).

On the one hand, that’s not too surprising, since the two computers are nearly identical in most respects: they have the same chassis and both are powered by 45-watt AMD Ryzen HX-series mobile processors.

But while the Ryzen 9 6900HX only offers a modest boost in CPU performance, it includes Radeon 680M graphics which should bring up to twice the graphics performance over the Vega 8 integrated GPU featured in the previous-gen chip.

Other upgrades include a bump from DDR4-3200 memory to DDR5-4800 memory, from PCIe 3.0 storage to PCIe 4.0, and from a 20 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port to a 40 Gbps USB4 port. MINISFORUM says that the system should be able to work with external graphics docks. Or when using both the USB4 and HDMI ports, you should be able to connect up to three displays: two 4K/60 Hz displays and an 8K/60 Hz display.

Other ports include a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, two HDMI ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. And in addition to the PCIe 4.0 slot for an M.2 2280 SSD, the system supports an optional 2.5 inch, 7mm SATA 3 hard drive or SSD.