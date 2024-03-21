Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The new Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business are the company’s first PCs to feature Intel Meteor Lake processors with integrated NPUs for on-device AI features. They’re also the first with dedicated Copilot keys on the keyboard for activating Microsoft’s new AI assistant features.
But in case the names didn’t make it clear, Microsoft is positioning these as business-class devices rather than consumer PCs. The company will most likely hold another launch event for consumer-focused versions. And that’s probably when we’ll see the rumored models that may feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor. If you don’t want to wait though, the business models are already available for pre-order, and they’re expected to be released on April 9, 2024.
Prices start at $1200 for both the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business.
The tablet ships with an Intel Meteor Lake-U series processor featuring Intel Graphics, while the laptop has more power-hungry H-series chips with Intel Arc integrated graphics. But interestingly Microsoft is claiming that both the laptop and tablet offer up to 19 hours of battery life despite having similar batteries (emphasis on the “up to,” as I suspect real-world run times will be substantially lower.
The Surface Pro 10 for Business is also Microsoft’s first Intel-powered Surface tablet with optional support for a 5G radio, and the company says the display is 33% brighter than previous models, while the tablet’s 1440p front-facing camera offers a 114 degree field-of view and support for Windows Studio Effects (like enhanced, energy-efficient background blur during video calls, eye contact-correction, and auto-framing).
Microsoft’s new Surface Pro Keyboard also features brighter backlighting and a bold font on the keys, making them easier to see.
Microsoft says its newest laptops come with 13.5 inch or 15 inch screen sizes, and both have anti-reflective displays with adaptive color support that the company says “helps to clearly see the content on the screen in almost any lighting environment and reduces reflections by up to 50%.”
|Surface Pro 10 for Business
|Surface Laptop 6 for Business
|Display & Keyboard
|13.3 inches
2880 x 1920 pixels
267 ppi
3:2 aspect ratio
Dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz
600 nits (SDR)
Adaptive Color
10-point multitouch
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Detachable keyboard & pen accessories (sold for $140 – $280)
|13.5 inches or 15 inches
2256 x 1504 pixels (13.5″) or 2496 x 1664 pixels (15″)
201 ppi
3:2 aspect ratio
400 nits (SDR)
Adaptive color
10-point multitouch
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Anti-reflective
Nacklit keyboard
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 5 135U
Intel Core Ultra 7 165U
|Intel Core Ultra 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H
|RAM
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB
LPDDR5x
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Removable
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
NFC
5G (optional)
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x Surface Connect
|1 x Thunderbolt 4 (or 2 on the 15 inch model)
1 x USB 3.1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x Surface Connect
|Cameras
|10.5MP rear
1440p front (with Windows Studio Effects)
|1440p front (with Windows Studio Effects)
|Audio
|2W stereo speakers
Dual Studio Mics with Voice Focus
|Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Dual Studio Mics with Voice Focus
|Battery
|48 Wh
|47 Wh
|Charging
|39W power adapter include
Supports 45W or higher USB-C fast charging
|39W (13.5 inch)
65W (15 inch)
Supports 45W or higher USB-C fast charging
|Security
|Face recognition
|Sensors
|Ambient Color
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
|Ambient Light
|Other features
|Kickstand with 165 degree full-friction hinge
Supports Microsoft Pen Protocol
|Supports Microsoft Pen Protocol
|Materials
|Anodized Aluminum
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9mm
11.3″ x 8.2″ x 0.4″
|13.5 inch model
308 x 223 x 17mm
12.1″x 8.8″ x 0.7″
15 inch model
340 x 244 x 17mm
13.4″ x 9.6″ x 07″
|Weight
|879 grams
1.94 pounds
|13.5 inch model
1.38 kg
3.1 pounds
15 inch model
1.68 kg
3.7 pounds
