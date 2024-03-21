Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business are the company’s first PCs to feature Intel Meteor Lake processors with integrated NPUs for on-device AI features. They’re also the first with dedicated Copilot keys on the keyboard for activating Microsoft’s new AI assistant features.

But in case the names didn’t make it clear, Microsoft is positioning these as business-class devices rather than consumer PCs. The company will most likely hold another launch event for consumer-focused versions. And that’s probably when we’ll see the rumored models that may feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor. If you don’t want to wait though, the business models are already available for pre-order, and they’re expected to be released on April 9, 2024.

Prices start at $1200 for both the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business.

The tablet ships with an Intel Meteor Lake-U series processor featuring Intel Graphics, while the laptop has more power-hungry H-series chips with Intel Arc integrated graphics. But interestingly Microsoft is claiming that both the laptop and tablet offer up to 19 hours of battery life despite having similar batteries (emphasis on the “up to,” as I suspect real-world run times will be substantially lower.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business is also Microsoft’s first Intel-powered Surface tablet with optional support for a 5G radio, and the company says the display is 33% brighter than previous models, while the tablet’s 1440p front-facing camera offers a 114 degree field-of view and support for Windows Studio Effects (like enhanced, energy-efficient background blur during video calls, eye contact-correction, and auto-framing).

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro Keyboard also features brighter backlighting and a bold font on the keys, making them easier to see.

Microsoft says its newest laptops come with 13.5 inch or 15 inch screen sizes, and both have anti-reflective displays with adaptive color support that the company says “helps to clearly see the content on the screen in almost any lighting environment and reduces reflections by up to 50%.”

Surface Pro 10 for Business Surface Laptop 6 for Business Display & Keyboard 13.3 inches

2880 x 1920 pixels

267 ppi

3:2 aspect ratio

Dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz

600 nits (SDR)

Adaptive Color

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Detachable keyboard & pen accessories (sold for $140 – $280) 13.5 inches or 15 inches

2256 x 1504 pixels (13.5″) or 2496 x 1664 pixels (15″)

201 ppi

3:2 aspect ratio

400 nits (SDR)

Adaptive color

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Anti-reflective

Nacklit keyboard Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 135U

Intel Core Ultra 7 165U Intel Core Ultra 135H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB

LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Removable Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3

NFC

5G (optional) WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x Surface Connect 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (or 2 on the 15 inch model)

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Surface Connect Cameras 10.5MP rear

1440p front (with Windows Studio Effects) 1440p front (with Windows Studio Effects) Audio 2W stereo speakers

Dual Studio Mics with Voice Focus Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual Studio Mics with Voice Focus Battery 48 Wh 47 Wh Charging 39W power adapter include

Supports 45W or higher USB-C fast charging 39W (13.5 inch)

65W (15 inch)

Supports 45W or higher USB-C fast charging Security Face recognition Sensors Ambient Color

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer Ambient Light Other features Kickstand with 165 degree full-friction hinge

Supports Microsoft Pen Protocol Supports Microsoft Pen Protocol Materials Anodized Aluminum Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9mm

11.3″ x 8.2″ x 0.4″ 13.5 inch model

308 x 223 x 17mm

12.1″x 8.8″ x 0.7″

15 inch model

340 x 244 x 17mm

13.4″ x 9.6″ x 07″ Weight 879 grams

1.94 pounds 13.5 inch model

1.38 kg

3.1 pounds

15 inch model

1.68 kg

3.7 pounds

