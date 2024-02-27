Intel is expanding its Core Ultra processor family with a new line of chips featuring Intel vPro technology for business and enterprise customers.

Like the consumer chips that Intel launched in December, the new processors all feature Intel’s new AI Boost integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated AI features, a tri-cluster CPU with Performance, Efficiency, and Low-Power Efficiency cores, and support for up to Intel Arc integrated graphics. But the vPro features tap into that hardware for enhanced security and manageability functions.

For example, the chip maker says its Intel Threat Detection technology can now leverage the NPU for AI-enhanced detection for quicker identification of security risks. The company says Meteor Lake chips with vPro offer a 70% reduction in attack surface compared with a 4-year-old PC.

Intel says we can expect more than 30 different PCs to launch this year with Intel Meteor Lake chips featuring vPro chips.

While the big news is that Meteor Lake is ready for business customers, Intel is also fleshing out its mobile processor lineup with two new models that were teased last year, but weren’t ready to launch just yet.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 134U and Intel Core Ultra 7 164U processors are 12-core, 14-thread chips with 4 Intel Xe GPU cores, much like the other Meteor Lake-U series chips. But while other processors, like the Core Ultra 5 125U and Core Ultra 7 165U are 15 – 57 watt chips, the new processors are 9 -30 watt chips designed for computers where efficiency is more important than bleeding edge performance.

We’ll likely see these chips in thinner, lighter laptops, tablets, and mini PCs, possibly including some models with fanless designs.

Here’s a run-down of Intel’s new Core Ultra Commercial family:

Processor Cores / Threads P + E + LPE cores Cache Max Turbo freq (P-core / E-Core) GPU Max RAM Base / Max Turbo power Intel vPro Eligible Core Ultra 9 185H 16 /22 6 + 8 + 2 24MB 5.1 GHz / 3.8 Gz Intel Arc (8 Xe cores @ up to 2.35 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)

96GB (DDR5-5600) 45W / 115W Intel vPro Enterprise Core Ultra 7 165H 16 / 22 6 + 8 + 2 24MB 5 GHz / 3 GHz Intel Arc (8 Xe cores @ up to 2.3 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)

96GB (DDR5-5600) 28W / 64, 115W Intel vPro Enterprise Core Ultra 7 155H 16 / 22 6 + 8 + 2 24MB 4.8 GHz / 3.8 GHz Intel Arc (8 Xe cores @ up to 2.25 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)

96GB (DDR5-5600) 28W / 64, 115W Intel vPro Essentials Core Ultra 5 135H 14 / 18 6 + 8 + 2 18MB 4.6 GHz / 3.6 GHz Intel Arc (7 Xe cores @ up to 2.2 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)

96GB (DDR5-5600) 28W / 64, 115W Intel vPro Enterprise Core Ultra 5 125H 14 / 18 6 + 8 + 2 18MB 4.5 GHz / 3.6 GHz Intel Arc (7 Xe cores @ up to 2.2 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)

96GB (DDR5-5600) 28W / 64, 115W Intel vPro Essentials Core Ultra 7 165U 12 / 14 2 + 8 + 2 12MB 4.9 GHz / 3.8 GHz Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 2 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)

96GB (DDR5-5600) 15W / 57W Intel vPro Enterprise Core Ultra 7 155U 12 / 14 2 + 8 + 2 12MB 4.8 GHz / 3.8 GHz Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.95 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)

96GB (DDR5-5600) 15W / 57W Intel vPro Essentials Core Ultra 5 135U 12 / 14 2 + 8 + 2 12MB 4.4 GHz / 3.6 GHz Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.9 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)

96GB (DDR5-5600) 15W / 57W Intel vPro Enterprise Core Ultra 5 125U 12 / 14 2 + 8 + 2 12MB 4.3 GHz / 3.6 GHz Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.85 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)

96GB (DDR5-5600) 15W / 57W Intel vPro Essentials Core Ultra 7 164U 12 / 14 2 + 8 + 2 12MB 4.8 GHz / 3.8 GHz Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.8 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467) 9W / 30W Intel vPro Enterprise Core Ultra 5 134U 12 / 14 2 + 8 + 2 12MB 4.4 GHz / 3.6 GHz Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.75 GHz) 64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467) 9W / 30W Intel vPro Enterprise

All of these chips also feature support for hardware features including Thunderbolt 4, WiFI 7, and Bluetooth LE audio, as well as up to a 2.2X boost in on-device AI performance compared with previous-gen Intel processors.

