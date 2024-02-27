Intel is expanding its Core Ultra processor family with a new line of chips featuring Intel vPro technology for business and enterprise customers.

Like the consumer chips that Intel launched in December, the new processors all feature Intel’s new AI Boost integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated AI features, a tri-cluster CPU with Performance, Efficiency, and Low-Power Efficiency cores, and support for up to Intel Arc integrated graphics. But the vPro features tap into that hardware for enhanced security and manageability functions.

For example, the chip maker says its Intel Threat Detection technology can now leverage the NPU for AI-enhanced detection for quicker identification of security risks. The company says Meteor Lake chips with vPro offer a 70% reduction in attack surface compared with a 4-year-old PC.

Intel says we can expect more than 30 different PCs to launch this year with Intel Meteor Lake chips featuring vPro chips.

While the big news is that Meteor Lake is ready for business customers, Intel is also fleshing out its mobile processor lineup with two new models that were teased last year, but weren’t ready to launch just yet.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 134U and Intel Core Ultra 7 164U processors are 12-core, 14-thread chips with 4 Intel Xe GPU cores, much like the other Meteor Lake-U series chips. But while other processors, like the Core Ultra 5 125U and Core Ultra 7 165U are 15 – 57 watt chips, the new processors are 9 -30 watt chips designed for computers where efficiency is more important than bleeding edge performance.

We’ll likely see these chips in thinner, lighter laptops, tablets, and mini PCs, possibly including some models with fanless designs.

Here’s a run-down of Intel’s new Core Ultra Commercial family:

ProcessorCores / ThreadsP + E + LPE  coresCacheMax Turbo freq (P-core / E-Core)GPUMax RAMBase / Max Turbo powerIntel vPro Eligible
Core Ultra 9 185H16 /226 + 8 + 224MB5.1 GHz / 3.8 GzIntel Arc (8 Xe cores @ up to 2.35 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)
96GB (DDR5-5600)		45W / 115WIntel vPro Enterprise
Core Ultra 7 165H16 / 226 + 8 + 224MB5 GHz / 3 GHzIntel Arc (8 Xe cores @ up to 2.3 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)
96GB (DDR5-5600)		28W / 64, 115WIntel vPro Enterprise
Core Ultra 7 155H16 / 226 + 8 + 224MB4.8 GHz / 3.8 GHzIntel Arc (8 Xe cores @ up to 2.25 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)
96GB (DDR5-5600)		28W / 64, 115WIntel vPro Essentials
Core Ultra 5 135H14 / 186 + 8 + 218MB4.6 GHz / 3.6 GHzIntel Arc (7 Xe cores @ up to 2.2 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)
96GB (DDR5-5600)		28W / 64, 115WIntel vPro Enterprise
Core Ultra 5 125H14 / 186 + 8 + 218MB4.5 GHz / 3.6 GHzIntel Arc (7 Xe cores @ up to 2.2 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)
96GB (DDR5-5600)		28W / 64, 115WIntel vPro Essentials
Core Ultra 7 165U12 / 142 + 8 + 212MB4.9 GHz / 3.8 GHzIntel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 2 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)
96GB (DDR5-5600)		15W / 57WIntel vPro Enterprise
Core Ultra 7 155U12 / 142 + 8 + 212MB4.8 GHz / 3.8 GHzIntel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.95 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)
96GB (DDR5-5600)		15W / 57WIntel vPro Essentials
Core Ultra 5 135U12 / 142 + 8 + 212MB4.4 GHz / 3.6 GHzIntel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.9 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)
96GB (DDR5-5600)		15W / 57WIntel vPro Enterprise
Core Ultra 5 125U12 / 142 + 8 + 212MB4.3 GHz / 3.6 GHzIntel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.85 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)
96GB (DDR5-5600)		15W / 57WIntel vPro Essentials
Core Ultra 7 164U12 / 142 + 8 + 212MB4.8 GHz / 3.8 GHzIntel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.8 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)9W / 30WIntel vPro Enterprise
Core Ultra 5 134U12 / 142 + 8 + 212MB4.4 GHz / 3.6 GHzIntel Graphics (4 Xe cores @ up to 1.75 GHz)64GB (LPDDR5/x-7467)9W / 30WIntel vPro Enterprise

All of these chips also feature support for hardware features including Thunderbolt 4, WiFI 7, and Bluetooth LE audio, as well as up to a 2.2X boost in on-device AI performance compared with previous-gen Intel processors.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,531 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.