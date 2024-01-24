It’s apparently leak week, because over the past few days we’ve seen the first pictures of the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro hit the internet, and details about the Asus Zenfone 11 are starting to arrive… even though none of these phones are expected to launch until much later this year.

Meanwhile we’ve also got rumors about next-gen Microsoft Surface hardware (including the first models powered by Qualcomm’s powerful new Snapdragon X Elite chips) and the first real-world pictures of Google’s next mid-range Google phone: the upcoming Pixel 8a (or at least pictures of the box it will come in).

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news (and rumors) from around the web.

A leaked image of the Google Pixel 8a box confirms the name of Google’s next mid-range phone, along with the G6GPR model number. It’s expected to have a 6.1 inch display and slightly more rounded corners than the Pixel 8, and the box indicates that it may come with a 27W charger, at least in some markets.

The Google Pixel 8/8 Pro are only a few months old, but Pixel 9 Pro leaks are already here. Renders show a phone with flat sides, a 6.5 inch screen, and an updated camera bar that no longer spans the width of the phone.

The Pixel 9 might be the first 3-camera phone in Google’s non-pro lineup. Leaked renders show a phone that looks almost exactly like the Pixel 9 Pro, but with a 6.2 inch screen rather than 6.5 inches.

Unannounced Asus Zenfone 11 shows up in the Google Play Console (where Android app developers can find info about various phones), with up to 16GB of RAM, Android 14, and… maybe a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip (suggesting a late 2024 launch).

Report: Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop updates with 14th-gen Intel chips coming in April for commercial customers, with consumer-oriented Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 coming in June (with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips and updated designs).

Recent updates include WiFi improvements for the original PinePhone (with WPA3 support), an open source video player for mobile Linux, and more.

The latest Asus laptops for the K-12 education market include the new BR1204 Windows laptop with a 12 inch display and new 11 and 12 inch Chromebooks with optional support for WiFi 6E and 4G LTE.

