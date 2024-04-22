The Zilog Z80 is an 8-bit microprocessor that first hit the market in the 1970s. It was the beating heart of classic computers like the Sinclair ZX Spectrum and the TRS-80, as well as game consoles like the Sega Master System.

And it’s been in production pretty much non-stop for decades. But its time is coming to an end in a few months. Zilog has announced the discontinuation of the Z80 and several other products. Customers an place orders until June 14, 2024.

The architecture itself isn’t quite dead yet – Zilog will continue to produce eZ80 microprocessors for the foreseeable future. These 24-bit processors capable of running at much higher speeds (up to 50 MHz), but they’re binary compatible with the Z80. And that makes it possible to use them to do nifty things like play Sega Master System games on a Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculator.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google’s last update to the Chromecast with Google TV lineup was the addition of a cheaper 1080p model. The next version is expected to be an update to the original 4K-ready model, but with a new remote featuring more buttons. It’s unclear what other hardware upgrades may be included.

The latest version of tiny11 (a utility that automates creation of stripped-down, de-bloated Windows 11 installation images) now works with any Windows 11 builds, any language, and any architecture.

RADXA Fogwise AirBox is an “Edge AI Micro Server” with a Sophon SG2300x chip featuring four Cortex-A53 cores, a 32 TOPS NPU, 16GB RAM, 64GB storage, and 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports. It sells for $321.

Version 3.5 of open source audio editor Audacity brings support for cloud saving/collaboration (up to 2GB free with paid options for more storage), auto temp detection, pitch shifting, export labels as subtitles, and more.

Firefox Nightly builds are now available for Linux on devices with ARM64 processors. It’s still early days though, and hasn’t been as thoroughly tested as versions of the web browser for other platforms yet.

