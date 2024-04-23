Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Velocity Micro NoteMagix M15 is a 16 inch laptop with an Intel Meteor Lake processor, support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and two M.2 2280 slots with support for PCIe Gen 4×4 storage.

It’s also Velocity Micro’s first laptop to be available with a choice of Windows or Linux operating systems pre-installed. Prices start at $1199 for a model with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or $1379 for a Windows 11 version with the same specs.

Both versions of the laptop feature an all-metal chassis that measures 14.1″ x 10.2″ x 0.7″ and weigh 3.86 pounds. Both have 16 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel displays with a matte finish. And both ship standard with a 73 Wh battery, 90W power adapter, and an Intel AX211 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

Other features include a 1MP webcam, stereo speakers, and a backlit keyboard with a number pad.

Starting prices are for models with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB of RAM (2 sticks of 8GB DDR5-4800 memory,) and a 500GB Crucial P3 Plus NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 4,700 MB/s and 1900 MB/s, respectively.

But customers can pay extra for up to a Core Ultra 7 155H processor, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of total storage (if you opt for 2 SSDs), or you can bring your own memory and storage upgrades.

Velocity Micro also offers a few configuration options that you don’t get with most PC vendors, including the ability to pay a little more to upgrade from “standard thermal compound” applied to the CPU to IC Diamond or Arctic Silver 5 thermal paste. You can also pay $20 to upgrade from “Basic 3D Video Performance Tuning & Optimization” to “Moderate 3D Video Performance Tuning & Optimization” if that’s something you think is worth spending money on.

