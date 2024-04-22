Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Earlier this year Lenovo announced that it had partnered with online repair shop iFixit to design new Lenovo ThinkPad T-series laptops that are easier to repair than most of the company’s other recent notebook computers.

Now the new Lenovo Thinkpad T14 Gen 5 is available to purchase, featuring a user-replaceable battery and keyboard as well as memory and storage. But you might want to wait a little while before spending money on one.

That’s because, like most Lenovo ThinkPad-branded laptops, the new ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 has a sky-high suggested retail price. Lenovo is charging $2,559 for an entry-level Thinkpad T14 Gen 5 with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

And that’s just the base model. The system is currently available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. But a model with those specs sells for $3,409.

The good news is that Lenovo has a habit of running deals on laptops like these, regularly slashing the prices substantially. So it’s probably worth keeping an eye out for an upcoming sale.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 measures 316 x 224 x 18mm (12.4″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″) and weighs 1.31 kg (just under 3 pounds), and the notebook features a set of ports that includes:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

It also has stereo 2W speakers, a 5MP webcam with an infrared sensor for face recognition, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and support for an optional 5G modem (which is user replaceable). The laptop has a backlit spill-resistant keyboard, and comes with a choice of touch or non-touch displays.

At the moment it looks like Lenovo is only selling models with Intel Meteor Lake processors, 52.5 Wh batteries, and 1920 x 1200 pixel displays, but the company says the 14 inch notebook will also be available in the future with up to a 2.8K OLED, 120 Hz display, a 39.3 Wh battery option, and and optional support for AMD Ryzen 8040 processor options.

But the most unusual thing about the laptop may be its repairable design: according to iFixit, “the entire laptop can be disassembled and reassembled with basic tools,” because “adhesive is scarce.” All of the replaceable components are easily accessible once the case is open, and there are even labels showing which two screws need to be removed in order to replace the keyboard.

While you can’t swap out batteries without opening the case the way you could on older, bulkier laptops, iFixit says it’s easy to disconnect and replace the battery. That means most users are unlikely to swap batteries for extra run time during the day. But if your battery starts to degrade over time, you may be able to buy a replacement and extend the lifespan of your laptop by a few years.

The laptop gets a 9 out of 10 score for repairability from iFixit. Some reasons it’s not a perfect score? Some components, including the wireless module and both Thunderbolt ports, are soldered to the mainboard which means that in order to replace one port you’d need an entirely new motherboard. And the fan cannot be removed without also taking off the heat sink, which means that if you need to replace a fan, you’ll also need to re-apply thermal compound to the CPU and heat sink.

via NotebookCheck

