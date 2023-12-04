Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Mele Quieter4C is a compact computer small enough to slide into your pocket. But it’s also a versatile little machine with support for up to three 4K displays, up to 16GB of RAM, and dual storage (eMMC + SSD).

It’s also a the latest in a line of Mele Quieter-branded computers featuring fanless designs for silent operation. What makes this model different is that it’s the first in the series to feature an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, which Mele says brings a 35% performance boost over last year’s Quieter3C.

The new model is powered by an Intel Processor N100 chip, which is a 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processor with support for CPU speeds up to 3.4 GHz and a 750 MHz Intel UHD GPU with 24 execution units.

It features 8GB to 16GB LPDDR4x memory, an eMMC module for 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage, and an M.2 2280 slot that support sup to 4TB of PCIe 3.0 x3 solid state storage. There’s also a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 2TB, although it only supports SD card data transfer rates up to 60MB/s.

Other features include support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, and a Gigabit Ethernet port with support for Auto Power On, PXE network booting, and Wake on LAN functionality.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode, power input, and 10 Gbps data)

1 x USB Type-C (power input only)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480 Mbps)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The computer measures 131 x 81 x 18mm (5.2″ x 3.2″ x 0.7″), making the Mele Quieter4C almost exactly the same size as the new Lenovo Chromebox Micro, which is also a compact fanless PC. But Mele’s computer has a newer, faster processor and support for a broader range of operating systems including Windows and GNU/Linux distros.

Mele’s Quieter4C also weighs less than half as much as the Lenovo mini PC, at just 203 grams (7 ounces), although I suspect that’s not necessarily a good thing, because it suggests that the Mele Quieter4C has a plastic chassis. Lenovo’s Chromebox Micro, meanwhile, has a metal case that not only makes that model sturdier, but also probably helps dissipate heat.

The Mele Quieter 4C is available from AliExpress for $241 and up. The starting price is for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, but Mele is offering several promotions that bring the starting price down to $157 if you click all the on-page coupons. Those coupons expire December 4 though.

