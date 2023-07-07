Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese mini PC maker Mele has introduced a new model that’s unusual in a few respects. First, while the little computer ships with a previous-gen Intel Celeron N5095 “Jasper Lake” processor rather than a newer Intel Alder Lake-N chip, Mele has overclocked the processor to offer better performance. That’s why the company calls its new computer the Mele Overclock3C.

Second, the computer is fairly upgradable by mini PC standards. It has a SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of user-replaceable DDR4-2933 memory and while it ships with eMMC 5.1 storage, there’s also an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage plus a microSD card reader.

According to Amazon, the Mele Overclock3C is currently out of stock, but the store shows three pricing/configuration options:

The model with 512GB of storage has 256GB of eMMC storage plus a 256GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD, while the cheaper models only have eMMC storage pre-installed. But all three models have an M.2 2280 slot that you can use to add (or replace) an SSD with speeds up to 1,970 MB/s.

Under the hood there’s also a single SODIMM slot for memory and a 5,500 RPM fan for active cooling.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode, USB Power Delivery, and 5 Gbps data)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

According to Mele the computer should be able to support up to four 4K displays if you use both HDMI ports and the USB-C port.

It’s unclear how much of a performance boost Mele can deliver by overclocking Intel’s 15-watt Celeron N5095 processor to run at 18 watts, but the chip could probably use all the help it can get. When compared with a 6-watt Intel Processor N100, a 15-watt Celeron N5095 scores 23% lower in Passmark’s single-core CPU performance test, and 27% lower in multi-core performance.

That said, the chip should be fast enough to handle basic computing tasks if you plan to use the system as a media center, digital signage device, or other simple functions. And it has a reasonably compact design that could make it easy to attach to the back of a display or hide on (or under) your desk.

The Mele Overclock3C measures 178 x 9.4 x 21mm (7″ x 3.7″ x 0.8″). Models with up to 256GB of storage weigh 320 grams (11.3 ounces), while the 512GB version weighs a tad more thanks to its M.2 SSD, coming in at 330 grams (11.6 ounces).

thanks for the tip FanlessTech

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.