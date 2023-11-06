It’s been more than a decade since ARM introduced it’s big.LITTLE technology that allows high-performance CPU cores to be bundled on a chip with energy-efficient cores, theoretically offering the best of both worlds. And most smartphone processors that have shipped during that time have adopted that technology.

MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9300 does something a little different. While this octa-core processor does have three different types of CPU cores, none of them are “LITTLE.” Instead, MediaTek is going all-in on “big” cores, which could make this chip more competitive with the latest flagship-class processors from Qualcomm and others.

At least on paper, that could give the Dimensity 9300 an edge when it comes to tasks that can leverage all eight CPU cores at once. But it’s worth keeping in mind that while MediaTek’s new chip has four Cortex-X4 CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 cores, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip has just one of the former and five of the latter, there are some significant differences in CPU frequencies.

It’ll also be interesting to see how energy-efficient Qualcomm’s chip is, since there are no lower-power cores available to handle less demanding tasks.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU 1 x Cortex-X4 @ 3.25 GHz

3 x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85 GHz

4 x Cortex-A720 @ 2 GHz 1 x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz

3 x Cortex-A720 @ 3.2 GHz

2 x Cortex-A720 @ 3 GHz

2 x Cortex-A520 @ 2.3 GHz GPU Immoratlis G720-MC12 Adreno 740 RAM LPDDR5T (up to 9600 MB/s) LPDDR5x (up to 9600MB/s) Wireless WiFi 7 (6.5 Gbps)

Bluetooth 5.4

5G Sub-6 GHz/mmWave (up to 7.9 Gbps) WiFi 7 (5.8 Gbps)

Bluetooth 5.4

5G Sub-6 GHz/mmWave (up to 10 Gbps) Camera Up to 320MP (single camera)

Up to 4K @ 60 fps (video)

Up to 8K @ 30 fps (video)

18-bit ISP Up to 200MP (single camera)

Up to 4K @ 120 fps (video)

Up to 8K @ 30 fps (video)

18-bit ISP Display Up to 4K @ 120 Hz

Up to WQHD @ 180 Hz Up to 4K @ 60 Hz

Up to QHD+ @ 144 Hz

Also worth keeping in mind is that the two chips have different graphics processors, image signal processors, and neural processing units, which makes it difficult to gauge expected performance from a spec sheet alone.

MediaTek does tell us a bit about how the Dimensity 9300 stacks up against the previous-gen Dimensity 9200 though:

40% faster multi-core CPU performance while using as much as 33% less power

15% faster single-performance

46% faster GPU raytracing performance while reducing power consumption by 40%

100% faster integer and floating-point AI performance, and 800% faster transformer-based generative AI while using 45% less power

The first phones with Dimensity 9300 chips are expected to ship before the end of 2023.

