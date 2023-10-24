Qualcomm says its next chip for flagship-class smartphones features a CPU that’s 30% faster than the previous-gen, a GPU that’s 25% faster, and an NPU (Neural Processing Unit for AI performance) that’s 98% faster.

But those speed boosts shouldn’t come at the expense of battery life, since Qualcomm says the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor also promising improved efficiency across the board.

So what does that mean in terms of what a phone can actually do? Among other things, Qualcomm says the new chip brings:

Faster on-device AI processing and support for “multi-modality generative AI models” On-device video object eraser Expand photos by filling in details beyond the borders with AI Generative AI backgrounds Night Vision for video capture Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 98% faster speed and 40% improvement in efficiency

and support for “multi-modality generative AI models” Graphics sufficient for 240 FPS gaming Support for 240 Hz displays 1 Hz to 240 Hz variable refresh rate Net-gen ray-tracing system Unreal Engine 5 with Lumen Support for upscaling games to 8K resolutions Qualcomm Adreno GPU with 25% faster speeds and 25% efficiency improvement

Next-gen Qualcomm Kryo CPU 1 Prime core @ up to 3.3 GHz 4 Performance cores @ up to 3.2 GHz 2 Efficiency cores @ up to 2.3 GHz



The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also features support for up to 24GB of LPDDR5x-4800 memory, has an integrated Snapdragon X75 5G modem, and Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7800 wireless system with support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Other features included a triple 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor, support for devices with USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and 24-bit/96 kHz audio.

Qualcomm says we can expect to see phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips from companies including Asus, Honor, OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, Xiaomi, and ZTE… but noticeably absent from that list is Samsung. That doesn’t mean we won’t see a next-gen flagship from Samsung featuring the processor, but I’m pretty sure Qualcomm would have included that company in its press release if it could have.

