First Apple added emergency satellite communication to the iPhone. Then Qualcomm tried (and failed) to get its own satellite platform for smartphones off the ground. Now Chinese device maker Huawei has made the jump to satellite-enabled… tablets.
The new Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2024) is the first consumer tablet to support 2-way satellite communications… but it’s only available in China at launch, and it ships with Huawei’s HarmonyOS rather than Android or another operating system that would have wider appeal outside of China. Still, bragging rights for being first, right? Maybe?
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2024) With Two-Way Satellite Connectivity Launched In China [GizmoChina]
The tablet’s non-satellite specs look decent, including an 11 inch, 2,560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz, 600 nit OLED display, a Kirin 9000 processor, 12GB of RAM, dual rear cameras, and up to 512GB of storage.
Raspberry Pi CM5 & updated RP2040 coming next year? [Hackster.io]
Raspberry Pi Compute Model 5 is coming in 2024, along with an updated RP2040 microcontroller, which will likely have more RAM and maybe more GPIO.
Samsung Internet shows up on Microsoft Store, available for Windows PC [9to5Google]
Samsung Internet makes the leap from mobile to desktop: the web browser is now available in the Microsoft Store and runs on Windows desktops.
