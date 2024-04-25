The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S is a SODIMM-style version of the Compute Module 4. It has the same processor as the standard model, but the form factor restricts the I/O capabilities, so it’s not quite as versatile. And when it first launched in 2022, the Raspberry PI CM4S was only available with 1GB of RAM.

Now Raspberry Pi has announced that the CM4S can now be purchased with 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 memory onboard. But you’re probably not going to find them in stores anytime soon – they’re positioned as a commercial product and sold in boxes of 200 or more.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Raspberry Pi notes that the goal was to make things easy for “industrial customers who are migrating from Compute Module 3 or Compute Module 3+” solutions by offering a version of the CM4 in the same form factor. But even with the new memory options, the are some down sides to the form factor: it lacks a PCIe interface, Ethernet connections top out at 350Mbit/s, and USB capabilities top out at USB 2.0, among other things.

Model Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Processor Broadcom BCM2837B0

4 x Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.2 GHz Broadcom BCM2711

4 x Cortex-A72 CPU cores @ 1.5 GHz Broadcom BCM2711

4 x Cortex-A72 CPU cores @ 1.5 GHz RAM 1GB LPDDR2 1GB LPDDR4 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 Storage Up to 32GB eMMC Up to 32GB eMMC (Optional) 8GB, 16GB, 32GB eMMC USB USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.0 Wireless N/A N/A (Optional) WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet Up to 350 Mbit/s Up to 350 Mbit/s Gigabit Ethernet support Video I/O 1 x HDMI 1.3a 1 x HDMI 2.0a 2 x HDMI interfaces (up to 4K)

2 x MIPI DSI display interfaces

2 x MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces PCIe N/A N/A PCI Express 2.0 interface Connector 200-pin SODIMM 200-pin SODIMM 2 x 100-pin mezzanine connectors

Retail listings suggest that Google will soon begin offering the ability to buy a Pixel Tablet without the Speaker Charging Dock. New digital pen and Bluetooth keyboard accessories may also be on the way.

First look at an upcoming Android 15 “share audio” feature that could allow phones to broadcast audio using Bluetooth LE’s Auracast feature, which lets you share audio with multiple nearby devices at once.

Modular laptop maker Framework plans to expand into “additional product categories,” but isn’t ready to say what they are yet. Desktops? Smartphones? Tablets? Watches? Something else entirely? I guess we’ll find out… eventually.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @liliputing_liliputing.com on Mastodon (or @[email protected]). You can also follow Liliputing on X and Facebook. We’re also on Bluesky now, but just barely.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.