Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is now available for download, and the latest version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution brings a number of significant updates.

It’s based on the Linux 6.8 kernel, ships with GNOME 46 by default, adds new security features and updated versions of key apps. As an LTS (Long Term Support) release, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will be supported for at least five years, but Canonical also will also offer up to 12 years of support for Ubuntu Pro customers.

The company releases major updates to Ubuntu every six months, but most are only supported for nine months. LTS releases only come once every two years, making this the biggest update since Ubuntu 22.04 was released in April, 2022.

Among other things, Canonical has updated the Ubuntu installation process. This is the first LTS release to use the same installer for Ubuntu Desktop and Server Editions, and desktop users will get a “minimal” install by default, which means that only a small number of core apps will be installed. But you can opt for an “expanded” install if you want apps like LibreOffice and GNOME to be installed and ready right away.

Moving to Linux kernel 6.8 brings improved support for Intel Meteor Lake processors (they should now be able to hit advertised max boost speeds), improved WiFi performance on systems with AMD Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 8000 mobile chips, and other bug fixes and performance enhancements.

And the move to GNOME 46 as the default desktop environment brings a major overhaul of the Nautilus file manager applications that includes a redesigned user interface and a global search feature. GNOME 46 also brings updates to the Settings app and support for expandable notifications.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS also brings a new encryption options including support for ZFS encryption and “improved guidance for dual-boot setups, particularly in relation to BitLocker.” And there are a number of security updates in the latest version of Ubuntu.

via Ubuntu (1)(2)

