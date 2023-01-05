Qualcomm is the latest company to throw its hat into the satellite connectivity space with the introduction of its Snapdragon Satellite solution for 2-way messaging from off-grid locations. It’s expected to be available on select next-gen Android phones sold in the US and Europe in the second half of 2023.

Unlike Apple’s satellite service, Qualcomm says its system isn’t for emergency-use only. You can also use it to send SMS and other text-based messages to keep in touch with friends, family, or colleagues whether you’re  camping, mountain climbing, at sea, or working in the field.

The chip maker says Snapdragon Satellite allows phones with Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF modules (included in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor) to connect with the iridium satellite network for “global, pole-to-pole coverage,” with Garmin handling emergency response services.

Qualcomm says the modem uses the same L-band 1GHz – to 2.1 GHz spectrum for satellite communications that it already uses to connect to satellite positioning services including Glonass, Galileo, and BDS.

At launch the service will be available for phones sold in North America and Europe, but eventually it could expand to other regions, and Qualcomm says the technology could also be used for laptops, tablets, cars, and IoT devices.

In order to connect to a satellite network, you’ll need to be outdoors with a view of the open sky. Then you can point your device so the back is facing up at the sky, and Qualcomm says it typically takes a few seconds to send and receive a message. So don’t expect this to be a high-speed solution that you can use for voice or video calls, but it should provide a way to stay in touch. Of course, it could also be helpful in emergency situations.

But eventually Qualcomm hopes to add support for 5G NTN (non-terrestrial networks), which could allow for higher-speed satellite communications in the future.

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.