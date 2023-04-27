Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Today Nikkei Asia reported that Microsoft was cutting back on production of accessories like keyboards, mice, and pens for its Surface products. But Microsoft has issued a statement to several tech news sites indicating that what’s actually happening is that the company is consolidating its Microsoft and Surface-branded peripherals.

The company has a long history of selling Microsoft-branded products like mice, keyboards, and webcams, as well as Surface-branded hardware including pens, folio covers, and headphones (as well as mice and keyboards). But moving forward it sounds like the company will put everything under the Surface brands.

It’s worth pointing out that this doesn’t necessarily mean the core of Nikkei’s report is wrong: Microsoft may indeed be scaling back production to some degree as part of a cost-saving measure. But the upshot is that Microsoft will continue to offer a wide range of PC peripherals and accessories. Soon they’ll all just be part of the Surface line of products.

Some of Microsoft’s keyboards, mice, webcams, and other peripherals are currently sold under the Microsoft brand, while others are part of the Surface family. But the company is consolidating those and all future peripherals will be Surface-branded.

Qualcomm says its Snapdragon Game Super Resolution tech for quickly and efficiently upscaling game resolution and/or increasing frame rates without taking a toll on visual quality.

The reMarkable 2 tablet is designed first and foremost for reading and writing handwritten notes, but in March reMarkable introduced a keyboard to enable typing. Now a software update brings “enhancements” like support for bold and italic text.

The MNT Reform and Pocket Reform laptops already feature modular, repairable, open hardware designs. Now the makers are also considering ways to re-use some of those modules for desktops, servers or other form factors. That’s just one of the interesting tidbits revealed in this interview.

