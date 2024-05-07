Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Chinese PC maker HIGOLE has a history of releasing small desktop computers with built-in touchscreen displays. And while most are powered by Intel processors, a few years ago the company launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for a GOLE1 R mini PC with a 5.5 inch touchscreen display and a Rockchip RK3588 processor.
The Kickstarter campaign was a flop: only 11 people backed the project. But it looks like HIGOLE may have found a new use for the hardware: the company is now selling the motherboard from the R1 as a standalone SBC (single-board computer). And it’s one of the cheapest RK3588-powered SBCs I’ve seen to date. The computer is available from HIGOLE’s AliExpress page, where prices start at less than $40.
That starting price is for a model with 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 32GB of eMMC storage, but HIGOLE also offers an 8GB/128GB model bundled with a display and power adapter. That bundle will set you back close to $200 though, making the 4GB/32GB a more attractive option for folks looking for a cheap device with an RK3588 processor.
Rockchip’s RK3588 processor has proven popular with SBC makers in recent years, and the chip features four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores with speeds up to 2.4 GHz, four Cortex-A55 cores that top out at 1.8 GHz, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, and a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPS of AI performance.
HIGOLE’s board pairs the processor with LPDDR4 memory, eMMC storage, and a decent set of ports and connectors including:
- 1 x HDMI 2.1 output
- 1 x HDMI 1.4 input
- 1 x MIPI-DSI display connector
- 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB Type-C (for power, video, and USB)
- 1 x RJ45 (Gigabit Ethernet)
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x microSD card reader
While the GOLE1 R was said to support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, I can’t tell if the HIGOLE RK3588 SBC has wireless capabilities or if you’ll need to use a USB adapter if you want to add WiFi or Bluetooth.
The board measures 5.6″ x 3.6″ and HIGOLE says the little computer supports Android 11 or Linux.