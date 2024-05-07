Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese PC maker HIGOLE has a history of releasing small desktop computers with built-in touchscreen displays. And while most are powered by Intel processors, a few years ago the company launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for a GOLE1 R mini PC with a 5.5 inch touchscreen display and a Rockchip RK3588 processor.

The Kickstarter campaign was a flop: only 11 people backed the project. But it looks like HIGOLE may have found a new use for the hardware: the company is now selling the motherboard from the R1 as a standalone SBC (single-board computer). And it’s one of the cheapest RK3588-powered SBCs I’ve seen to date. The computer is available from HIGOLE’s AliExpress page, where prices start at less than $40.

That starting price is for a model with 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 32GB of eMMC storage, but HIGOLE also offers an 8GB/128GB model bundled with a display and power adapter. That bundle will set you back close to $200 though, making the 4GB/32GB a more attractive option for folks looking for a cheap device with an RK3588 processor.

Rockchip’s RK3588 processor has proven popular with SBC makers in recent years, and the chip features four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores with speeds up to 2.4 GHz, four Cortex-A55 cores that top out at 1.8 GHz, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, and a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPS of AI performance.

HIGOLE’s board pairs the processor with LPDDR4 memory, eMMC storage, and a decent set of ports and connectors including:

1 x HDMI 2.1 output

1 x HDMI 1.4 input

1 x MIPI-DSI display connector

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C (for power, video, and USB)

1 x RJ45 (Gigabit Ethernet)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

While the GOLE1 R was said to support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, I can’t tell if the HIGOLE RK3588 SBC has wireless capabilities or if you’ll need to use a USB adapter if you want to add WiFi or Bluetooth.

The board measures 5.6″ x 3.6″ and HIGOLE says the little computer supports Android 11 or Linux.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.