Since launching the Nintendo Switch in 2017, Nintendo has released a few variations of the popular hybrid game console including a Nintendo Switch Lite (which has built-in controllers rather than detachable ones) and the Switch OLED (which has a better display). But the underlying hardware hasn’t changed much in the past seven years.

Now Nintendo says its next game console is on the way. The president of the company has revealed that Nintendo will introduce its follow-up to the Nintendo Switch by the end of the fiscal year (which means by the end of March, 2025). But that’s about all we know for now… and all we’re likely to know for the foreseeable future, as the same announcement makes it clear that Nintendo will not be talking about the next-gen console during its Nintendo Direct event in June. Instead that event will focus on games for the current console.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Nintendo acknowledges that a “successor to the Nintendo Switch” is on the way. The company says it will make an announcement by March, 2025. But don’t expect any further details in the coming months.

When the Google Pixel Tablet first hit the streets last summer, it was a $499 tablet that shipped standard with a Charging Speaker Dock for smart speaker/display functions. Now you can buy just the tablet for $399 (but it was often on sale for that price anyway).

Raspberry Pi Connect is a new tool for the Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS using Wayland that offers remote access through a web browser via aa peer-to-peer (or relayed) connection using WebRTC.

The upcoming AYANEO AG01 will be an “all purpose GPU dock” with a spaceship-inspired design and a USB4 port. We should learn more about other ports and functionality on May 18th.

Google’s data transfer tool that lets you transfer data from an old Android phone to a new one during setup could get faster thanks to a Multi Transport mode that uses both a USB cable and wireless connection simultaneously. A Restore Anytime feature will also let you transfer data even after a phone has already been set up.

