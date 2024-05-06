Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running a Mother’s Day sale on devices including Fire tablets, Fire TV media streamers, Echo smart speakers and displays, and Kindle eReaders.
Prefer a non-Amazon device for reading eBooks? Kobo is also offering its Kobo Sage and Elipsa 2E eReaders at discounted prices. They’re still not as cheap as their Amazon counterparts, but at least you don’t have to pay extra to remove ads from the lock screen the way you do with Amazon’s Kindle devices.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $115 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $240 and up – Amazon
- Kobo Sage for $240 – Kobo
- Kobo Elipsa 2E for $350 – Kobo
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $70 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) w/64GB + S-Pen for $230 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9″ tablet w/128GB + S-Pen for $340 – Amazon
PCs
Mini PCs
- Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 50q thin client w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $284 – Lenovo (coupon: SPRINGDT)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini desktop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/1TB for $549 – Newegg
Handhelds
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1 for $400 – Best Buy
- MSI Claw handheld gaming PC w/Intel Meteor Lake for $649 and up – Newegg
- ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro w/Ryzen 7 8840U for $759 and up – ONEXPLAYER Store
Laptops
- Acer Swift Go 14″ 2.8K 90 Hz OLED laptop w/Core Ultra 5 125H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core 7 Ultra 155H/16GB/512GB for $1150 – Amazon
Audio
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones for $249 – Amazon
- Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower (160W) wireless party speaker for $148 – B&H (or 240W for $228)
Networking
- eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi router systems for $185 and up – Amazon
- eero 6+ mesh WiFi router system 3-pack for $240 – Amazon
Other
- Save 15% on select tech, fashion, home, and other items – eBay (coupon: SPRING15OFF)
- Name your price for a bundle of dungeon crawler PC games – Humble Bundle
- AmazonBasics 36W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $10 – Woot