In addition to a new pair of Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets, Samsung has introduced two other “Fan Edition” series devices for folks looking for cheaper alternatives to the company’s flagship devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S23 FE is a smartphone with some premium display and camera capabilities, among other things, but a $599 starting price. And the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE bring active noise cancellation to a set of earbuds priced under $100.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google launched the Pixel Watch 2 alongside its new Pixel 8 series smartphones, the Pixel Buds Pro are getting new (or improved) features, Roku is finally going to let folks with Roku 4K TV sets fine tune their picture settings, and AAEON’s latest UP-branded mini PC may be meant for industrial applications, but it’s a pretty nifty little fanless PC.

Roku OS 12.5 will bring Expert Picture Settings to 4K TV models, plus new features including Google Photos in Roku Photo Streams, more live TV channels, music video playlists for the Roku Channel, and new sports features.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a new quad-core chip, 24 hours of battery life with always-on display, faster charging, Fitbit integration, a lighter design and more durable glass cover, and new safety features, among other updates. Google says it also offers 40% better heart rate sensor accuracy, comes in WiFi and LTE versions.

It’s up for pre-order today for $349 and up, and begins shipping next week. Customers will also get a 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium free.

Google announces Pixel Buds Pro software update that brings Bluetooth Super Wide Band and improved Clear Call (background noise reduction) for better audio during voice calls, conversation detection for enabling transparency, and 50% lower latency.

The UP Squared i12 Edge is a 130 x 94 x 68mm fanless PC with up to a 28W Intel Core i7-1270PE processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB SSD plus an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe 4.0 SSD.

