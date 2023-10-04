Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet lineup this summer by introducing three tablets with premium specs… and premium pricing. Now, as expected, Samsung is expanding the lineup with two Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets with lower price tags.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a 10.9 inch tablet with a $449 starting price, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a 12.4 inch model that starts at $599. While neither is exactly cheap, the new Tab S9 FE series models offer many of the features you’d expect from Samsung’s other tablets, without the same $800+ starting prices.

So what makes these FE series tablets different from other S9 series models?

  • The lower-cost tablets have 90 Hz IPS LCD displays instead of 120 Hz AMOLED screens.
  • They have Samsung Exynos 1380 processors rather than Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chips.
  • The FE series tablets have stereo speakers instead of quad speakers.
  • The more expensive models have better cameras.
  • You get a little less memory and/or storage on the starting and/or top configurations.

Galaxy S9 tablet lineup with two lower-priced options.

But these tablets still come with a pressure-sensitive Samsung S-Pen, feature IP68 water resistance, work with optional  accessories including keyboard covers, and support 45W fast charging.

Samsung is also promising 4 major operating system updates and 5 years of software updates.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets will be available starting October 10, 2023.

Galaxy Tab S9 FEGalaxy Tab S9 FE+
Display10.9 inches
90 Hz		12.4 inches
90 Hz
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 1380
RAM / Storage6GB / 128GB
8GB / 256GB		8GB / 128GB
12GB / 256GB
Battery8,000 mAh10,090 mAh
Charging 45W USB-C (power adapter sold separately)
Ports USB-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
Cameras (rear)8MP8MP primary
8MP  ultra-wide
Camera (front)12MP front (ultra-wide)
WirelessWiFi 6
BT 5.3
4G LTE (optional)
5G (optional)
AudioStereo AKD speakers
Dolby Atmos sound
Water resistanceIP68
AccessoriesS-Pen (included)
Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately)
Book Cover Keyboard Slim (sold separately)
Smart Book Cover (sold separately)
Outdoor Cover (sold separately)
OSAndroid 13
4 major OS updates
years of security updates
Dimensions254.3 x 165.8 x 6.5mm285.4 x 185.4x 6.5mm
Weight523 grams627 grams
Starting price$449$599

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,463 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.