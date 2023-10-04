Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet lineup this summer by introducing three tablets with premium specs… and premium pricing. Now, as expected, Samsung is expanding the lineup with two Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets with lower price tags.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a 10.9 inch tablet with a $449 starting price, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a 12.4 inch model that starts at $599. While neither is exactly cheap, the new Tab S9 FE series models offer many of the features you’d expect from Samsung’s other tablets, without the same $800+ starting prices.

So what makes these FE series tablets different from other S9 series models?

The lower-cost tablets have 90 Hz IPS LCD displays instead of 120 Hz AMOLED screens.

They have Samsung Exynos 1380 processors rather than Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chips.

The FE series tablets have stereo speakers instead of quad speakers.

The more expensive models have better cameras.

You get a little less memory and/or storage on the starting and/or top configurations.

Galaxy S9 tablet lineup with two lower-priced options.

But these tablets still come with a pressure-sensitive Samsung S-Pen, feature IP68 water resistance, work with optional accessories including keyboard covers, and support 45W fast charging.

Samsung is also promising 4 major operating system updates and 5 years of software updates.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets will be available starting October 10, 2023.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Display 10.9 inches

90 Hz 12.4 inches

90 Hz Processor Samsung Exynos 1380 RAM / Storage 6GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB Battery 8,000 mAh 10,090 mAh Charging 45W USB-C (power adapter sold separately) Ports USB-C

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) Cameras (rear) 8MP 8MP primary

8MP ultra-wide Camera (front) 12MP front (ultra-wide) Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.3

4G LTE (optional)

5G (optional) Audio Stereo AKD speakers

Dolby Atmos sound Water resistance IP68 Accessories S-Pen (included)

Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately)

Book Cover Keyboard Slim (sold separately)

Smart Book Cover (sold separately)

Outdoor Cover (sold separately) OS Android 13

4 major OS updates

years of security updates Dimensions 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.5mm 285.4 x 185.4x 6.5mm Weight 523 grams 627 grams Starting price $449 $599

