Google’s newest flagship smartphones introduce a new Google Tensor G3 processor, improved cameras, brighter displays, and a new design that features rounded edges and a matte finish for the camera bar, and new color options.

But Google says the main selling points for its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones aren’t reflected in the specs, but rather what the phones can do, thanks to the company’s continued focus on AI, plus a few other new hardware features. Oh, and the company has confirmed an emphasis on longevity too: the Pixel 8 series will get 7 years of software updates.

The Pixel 8 is up for pre-order now for $699 and up, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999. Both are available with freebies during pre-order: you can get a free pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earbuds with either phone, or a free Pixel Watch 2 with a Pixel 8 Pro (or save $200 on a Pixel Watch 2 with a Pixel 8).

Here are some of the things that are new with this year’s phones:

Displays

The new Pixel 8 has a 6.2 inch “Actua” display, which Google says is up to 42% brighter than the Pixel 7 screen, with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness for better outdoor visibility. And the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7 inch “Super Actua” display with up to 2,400 nits peak brightness.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also the first Pixel smartphone with a temperature sensor in the camera bar, which Google says can let you measure the temperature of things like frying pans while you’re cooking, or milk in a baby’s bottle.

Tensor G3 chips and AI features

And while Google’s Pixel smartphone processors aren’t known for having the fastest CPU or GPU features, but the company’s Tensor chips also have integrated AI accelerators that allow for on-device processing for things like speech recognition and camera effects.

Google says that the Pixel 8’s Tensor chip allows the phone to use the same text-to-speech model that Google uses in its data sensors, and allows users to switch between languages on the fly while composing or sending messages by voice, among other things.

Google Assistant is also picking up new features, including the ability to provide a summary of text from a website in bullet-point form, or translate text and then read it out loud to you.

Call screening is also better – if somebody places a call to your number, a more natural sounding Google Assistant Voice will answer the phone for you and try to gauge whether it’s a call you actually want to take or not, hopefully without putting off legit callers.

The Google Recorder app is incorporating on-device Generative AI for summaries of voice recordings, as well.

Cameras

The Pixel 8 Pro has a new 10.5 inch front-facing camera with dual phase detection autofocus, and three rear cameras:

50MP primary (with 51% better light sensitivity than the Pixel 7 Pro)

48MP ultra-wide (with 105% better light sensitivity and better macro mode)

48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom (56% better light sensitivity and up to 10x “optical quality” zoom)

Meanwhile the Pixel 8 (non-pro) cameras include a 10.5 inch fixed-focus selfie camera and the same 50MP primary camera as the Pixel 8 Pro, but a 12MP ultra-wide camera and no telephoto camera.

Both phones get a whole bunch of new AI-enhanced photography (and/or photo editing) features like:

Best Take : Using the same tech as face swapping, you can take multiple shots of a group of people and combine the best facial expressions into one photo (so you don’t have one person with their eyes closed, for example).

: Using the same tech as face swapping, you can take multiple shots of a group of people and combine the best facial expressions into one photo (so you don’t have one person with their eyes closed, for example). Magic Editor : Circle an object in Google Photos and drag it to move it.

: Circle an object in Google Photos and drag it to move it. Audio Magic Eraser : identify different sounds in a video recording and let you remove unwanted background noise.

: identify different sounds in a video recording and let you remove unwanted background noise. Pro Controls : Pixel 8 Pro allows for 50MP high-res JPG or RAW images, and more controls over things like shutter speed, ISO sensitivity, lens selection, and focus.

: Pixel 8 Pro allows for 50MP high-res JPG or RAW images, and more controls over things like shutter speed, ISO sensitivity, lens selection, and focus. Video Boost: brings advanced HDR video processing.

Longevity

In addition to promising to deliver security updates for the Pixel 8 series through 2030, Google notes that it’s continuing to partner with iFixit to offer spare parts, tools, and repair guides for its phones, which should make out-of-warranty repairs easier.

Specs

Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Display 6.2 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

428 ppi

60 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Up to 1400 nits HDR

Up to 2000 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.7 inches

2992 x 1344 pixels

489 PPI

1 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Up to 1600 nits HDR

Up to 2400 nits peak brightness

Gorill Glass Victus 2 Processor Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB LPDDR5x 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB / 256GB

UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

UFS 3.1 Battery 4,575 mAh 5,050 mAh Charging 27W (USB-C)

18W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)

12W (wireless w/Qi chargers) 30W (USB-C)

23W (wireless w/Pixel Stand 2)

12W (wireless w/Qi chargers) Security Fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock

VPN by Google One

Titan M2 security chip Cameras (rear) 50MP primary

12MP ultra-wide (125.8°) 50MP primary

48MP ultra-wide (125.5°)

48MP telephoto (5x optical) Camera (front) 10.5MP (fixed-focus) 10.5MP (auto-focus) Camera features Best Take

Audio Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait Mode

Super Res Zoom

Motion autofocus

Live HDR+

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Cinematic Pan

Portrait Light

Magic Eraser

Motion Mode

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Magic Editor

Ultra HDR

Astrophotography Pro Controls

High-resolution photography

Best Take

Audio Magic Eraser

Video Boost

Night Sight Video

Photo Unblur

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait Mode

Super Res Zoom

Motion autofocus

Live HDR+

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Cinematic Pan

Portrait Light

Magic Eraser

Motion Mode

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Magic Editor

Ultra HDR

Astrophotography Wireless WiFi 7

BT 5.3

NFC

GPS

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

4G LTE Audio Stereo speakers

3 microphones

Noise suppression

Spatial Audio Water resistance IP68 Accessories S-Pen (included)

Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately)

Book Cover Keyboard Slim (sold separately)

Smart Book Cover (sold separately)

Outdoor Cover (sold separately) OS Android 14

7 years of OS, feature, and security updates Dimensions 5.9″ x 2.8″ x 0.4″ 6.4″ x 3″ x 0.3″ Weight 187 grams 213 grams Starting price $699 $999

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.