It’s only been a few months since the first mini PCs with Intel Core i9 processors began to hit the streets, but they’re becoming increasingly common. As spotted by the folks at AndroidPC.es, one of the latest is the Chatreey IT12, which is a compact desktop computer available with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.

In other recent tech stories, the battle between Apple and Beeper (makers of the cross-platform messaging app that’s supposed to let Android users access iMessage) continues… or maybe ends. The steps Apple is taking to comply with the European Union’s latest regulations aren’t making the company many friends in the developer community. And a second-gen Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC may be coming this year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The Chatreey IT12 is yet another mini PC with support for up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor. It also has dual 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports, Thunderbolt 4, and up to 64GB RAM. Prices start at $571 for a barebones Core i9 model (or $360 for a barebones model with a Core i5-1340P processor).

Asus India VP says the company will “most likely launch a second generation” handheld gaming PC in 2024 as a follow-up to the ROG Ally. No word on the feature set, but it’s still expected to run Windows.

The original Asus ROG Ally launched in June, 2023. Launching a new model a year later would be similar to the strategy Asus follows for its laptop computers, but it would set the ROG Ally apart from the most popular handheld gaming PC: the Valve Steam Deck began shipping in early 2021 and it was two and a half years before Valve introduced the Steam Deck OLED, which features a better display, faster WiFi and longer battery life… but similar performance to the original. A true Steam Deck 2 is still likely years away.

Crowdfunding for the AYANeo Flip handheld gaming PC with a clamshell design and choice of keyboard or second screen will begin January 30.

Google is testing a native ARM version of its Chrome browser for Windows, which should bring a big boost in performance for Windows on ARM PCs.

Beeper has disabled support for Android-to-iMessage communication using a Mac as a relay after a number of Mac users reported their accounts had been banned from iMessage.

More details (and response from developers) on Apple’s new App Stores rules that are ostensibly designed to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act by opening support for sideloading apps and app stores on iPhones… but which makes it very unattractive for developers to offer those options.

