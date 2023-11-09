Valve is shaking up its Steam Deck line of handheld gaming PCs. Prices still range from $399 to $649, but Valve is doing away with the old entry-level model that had 64GB of eMMC storage, which means that prices now start at $399 for a model with a 256GB SSD.

But the bigger change? If you spend $549 or more you’ll get a new Steam Deck OLED with a bigger, brighter display, a larger battery, and a more efficient processor that Valve says offers longer battery life. There’s also support for WiFi 6E.

Valve has been saying for a while that it wanted to adopt a console-like approach to the Steam Deck and offer game developers a unified platform to target for many years. So it’s a bit surprising to see a new Steam Deck just over two years after the first model launched.

But this isn’t a Steam Deck 2. Performance should actually be pretty close to the original Steam Deck. Upgrades are designed to make the handheld gaming experience better, but not to improve performance.

Here’s what’s new in the Steam Deck OLED:

Display: The Steam Deck OLED has a 7.4 inch, 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, up from a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel, 60 Hz LCD display on the original model

The Steam Deck OLED has a 7.4 inch, 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, up from a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel, 60 Hz LCD display on the original model APU : The Steam Deck OLED has a 6nm AMD “Sepiroth” processor which is more efficient than the 7nm “Aerith” chip used in the original, but performance should be similar.

: The Steam Deck OLED has a 6nm AMD “Sepiroth” processor which is more efficient than the 7nm “Aerith” chip used in the original, but performance should be similar. Battery : The Steam Deck OLED has a 50 Wh battery compared with the 40Wh battery in the original, as well as a thicker heat sink and larger fan (there’s room inside the case because the screen is thinner).

: The Steam Deck OLED has a 50 Wh battery compared with the 40Wh battery in the original, as well as a thicker heat sink and larger fan (there’s room inside the case because the screen is thinner). Wireless : The Steam Deck OLED supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while older models top out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0

: The Steam Deck OLED supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while older models top out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 Charging : The Steam Deck OLED comes with a 2.5 meter charging cable (up from 1 meter)

: The Steam Deck OLED comes with a 2.5 meter charging cable (up from 1 meter) Storage : The Steam Deck OLED is available with up to a 1TB SSD

: The Steam Deck OLED is available with up to a 1TB SSD Body: The new Steam Deck OLED looks nearly identical to the original on the outside, but it’s actually a tiny bit thinner and lighter, measuring 30 grams (about 5%) less).

According to Valve, the efficiency and battery upgrades mean that users can expect 3 – 12 hours of game play from the Steam Deck OLED, compared with 2 – 8 hours for the previous-gen model.

And early reviews suggest the new fan is quieter and more effective, allowing the handheld to run cooler without generating as much noise.

The price drop for the Steam Deck 256GB LCD model is already in effect, but the full 2023 family won’t be available until November 16 at 1:00PM Eastern Time. At that point, this is what the lineup will look like:

Steam Deck 256GB LCD Steam Deck 512GB OLED Steam Deck 1TB OLED Storage 256GB NVMe SSD 512GB NVMe SSD 1TB NVMe SSD Display 7 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

Optically bonded LCD

60 Hz

400 nits typical brightness 7.4 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

HDR OLED

90 Hz

1000 nits peak brightness (HDR)

600 nits (SDR)

110% P3 color gamut

<0.1ms response CPU 7nm AMD “Aerith”

4 Zen 2 CPU cores / 8 threads

2.4 GHz – 3.5 GHz

4-15 watts 6nm AMD “Sepiroth”

4 Zen 2 CPU cores / 8 threads

2.4 GHz – 3.5 GHz

4-15 watts Graphics 8 RDNA 2 Compute units

1 – 1.6 GHz RAM 16GB

LPDDR5-5500 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Battery & charging 40 Wh

1.5 meter charging cable 50 Wh

2.5 meter charging cable Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Dimensions 298 x 117 x 49mm 298 x 117 x 50mm Weight 669 grams 640 grams Price $399 $549 $649

There will also be a $679 Steam Deck 1TB OLED Limited Edition model with a “smoky translucent colorway,” and bargain hunters can also save some money on the older 64GB eMMC and 512GB LCD models, while supplies last. They’re currently selling for $349 and $49, respectively.

Or you can opt for a refurbished Steam Deck LCD: list price range from $279 to $359, but the entry-level 64GB configuration is currently out of stock.

The Steam Deck has quickly become one of the most popular handheld gaming PCs around, despite growing competition in this space. That’s largely due to a combination of decent performance, well thought-out software and physical design, strong service and support, and affordable pricing.

So while it might have been nice to see a more significant CPU or GPU upgrade, it’s still rather impressive to see how much Valve has managed to improve while keeping prices roughly the same.

