Intel may not be making mini PCs under the NUC brand anymore, but the 4×4 form factor the company pioneered continues to live on in products from other companies. And two of the those companies are vying to be the first to launch a mini PC that stuffs a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor onto a 4″ x 4″ motherboard.

The SimplyNUC Onyx is set to launch on August 29, but shortly after SimplyNUC began promoting that model, Geekom announced plans to launch the Geekom Mini IT13 on August 23.

According to SimplyNUC, the upcoming Onyx mini PC is powered by 45-watt, 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake-H processor options, with support for up to an Intel Core i9 chip. The little computer also features “dual exhaust cooling,” and promotional images show that it’ll have two USB Type-A ports on the front, a 3.5mm audio jack, and built-in microphones.

But we’ll have to wait for the official launch for more information about specifications and pricing.

Geekom, meanwhile, has already provided plenty of details about the IT13 mini PC. It’s a compact computer that will be available with a choice of Core i5-13500H, Core i7-13700H, or Core i9-13900H processor options.

It supports up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory and up to three storage devices:

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD

1 x M.2 2242 SATA SSD

1 x 2.5 inch SATA HDD or SSD

Other features include two USB4/40 Gbps ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and USB 2.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and the computer supports up to four displays (the HDMI ports each support up to a 4K/60Hz display while the USB4 ports can handle 8K/30Hz screens).

The little computer has a metal frame, and unsurprisingly, it has a fan for active cooling. It measures 117 x 112 x 49.2mm (4.6″ x 4.4″ x 1.9″) making it the same length and width as the previous-gen Geekom Mini IT12 (which supports up to a Core i7-12650H processor), but a tiny bit taller.

Pricing information should be available soon.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.