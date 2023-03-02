Abxylute‘s upcoming handheld game system is expected to hit Kickstarter soon and backers will have a chance to reserve one for as little as $200 during crowdfunding. While the Android-powered device’s specs aren’t as powerful as some other recent handhelds we’ve seen, the display, controllers, and build quality look decent… and that might be all that matters if you’re using the Abxylute to stream games over the internet or a local network.

The company first unveiled the handheld last month, and while crowdfunding hasn’t begun yet, Abxylute has started sending out prototypes for testing, and YouTuber ETA Prime has published a first look video that shows the device in action with a little bit of game streaming and even some on-device emulation.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Abxylute’s handheld has a 7 inch 1080p display, controllers with hall sensor sticks and triggers, and a MT8365 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It runs Android, but it’s designed for cloud gaming. Crowdfunding soon, but here’s a first look.

Firefly AIO-3588SG is a tiny computer powered by a Firefly Core-3588SG systen-on-a-module with an octa-core processor, up to 32GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It has multiple USB, display, and networking and other I/O features. No word price yet though.

During the first year of the pandemic Movies Anywhere launched a Screen Pass feature that let you share movies with friend and Watch Together feature for viewing the same movie at the same time for distance-watch parties. Both are going away in May.

The Star64 is a single-board computer with a JH7710 64-bit RISC-V quad-core processor and at least 4GB of RAM. Unveiled last year, it’s expected to sell for $70 and up and after demoing basic Linux support, Pine64 says it could be available in late March/early April.

PinePhone keyboard firmware update extends standby battery life from 23 days to 1.8 years, a PinePhone Pro kernel update brings 60 Hz support to the display, and a modem SDK update brings better connectivity when phones are suspended.

