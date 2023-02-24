LumaFusion is a video editor that offers advanced features including color correction tools, green screen and chroma key effects, as well as all the basic features you’d expect including transitions, titles, and the ability to export files in a range of formats, qualities, and frame rates.

What makes it unusual is that it’s not just for desktop and laptop computers. LumaFusion can also run on smartphones and tablets. Up until recently it had only been available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. But last fall the company launched an Android and ChromeOS preview. And now it’s widely available.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Popular iPhone/iPad/Mac video editor LumaFusion is now availabel for Android and ChromeOS devices. It’s available for download from Google Play for a 1-time purchase of $30. It’s also available from the Samsung Galaxy Store, which is running a sale that lets you pick it up for $21.

While those prices make it rather expensive for an Android app, it’s still pretty cheap for a versatile, powerful video editor.

Firefly Core-3588SG AI Core Board is a compact module with a Rockchip RK3588S processor, up to 32GB of RAM, support for 8K video, and I/O support for Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, and 5G, among other things. It’s a BGA package that will need a carrier board for much of that functionality though.

The new Nokia C02 may be a budget phone with a low-res display, lousy cameras, a micro USB port, WiFi 4, and BT 4.2, just 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android 12 Go Edition software. But you know what it does have? A removable battery, microSD card reader and headphone jack.

The Google Photos Magic Eraser tool lets you remove objects from pictures. Originally only available for Pixel 6 and later, it’s now available for all Pixel phones as well as Google One subscribers with other Android or iOS devices.

